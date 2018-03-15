Loneliness is not dependent on whether or not you are in a relationship, but for some reason, people seem to be more acutely aware of their loneliness when they are single. Do you really want to be in a relationship just so you don't have to be alone with yourself? A relationship should never be an escape from the person you really are, but a chance to share that with someone else. But that truth doesn't change the fact that solitude does happen, and when it does, it's best to turn to single folks to hear how to deal with loneliness. Because even if you feel like you are alone, trust me: Everyone gets to this place at one point or another. It's perfectly acceptable to ask for help.
These ladies on Reddit shared some truly wise insight into how to deal with loneliness when you're single — particularly when it seems like everyone you know is in a relationship. Their words are shared below. Personally, I think that keeping in mind that there are all different kinds of human connection and that you can stand to learn something from everyone you meet helps keep your heart open to the world and all the love it has to offer you. You never have to do this on your own.
1. Remember That Being In A Relationship Doesn't Mean You're Necessarily Happy
Honestly, being in a relationship is a complicated dance. Most people end up stepping on their partner's toes now and again. When you aren't in a relationship, you don't have to worry about whether anyone is happy besides yourself. You can be the center of your universe, without any distractions to keep you from going after what you really want.
2. Remember That You Don't Want A Relationship For The Sake Of A Relationship
Just being in a relationship so that you don't have to be alone won't fix your loneliness. It will replace your solitude with arguments, low self-esteem, and you'll end up compromising on a lot of what you want. Stay committed to yourself, and you'll find the person who you really want to be with — you.
Don't overlook or undermine the importance of the love you get from your friends and family. This affection is the same as the kind you get in a romantic relationship. Society might place monogamous romantic relationships on a pedestal, but you don't need to.
Whenever that little voice asks me, "But what if you're alone for the rest of your life?" I respond by saying to myself, "So what if I am?" It wouldn't be the worst thing; me and myself would have a lot of fun together.
If you go out looking for a person who can complete you, you're going to wind up feeling disappointed. Nobody can ever be your "missing half." Everyone is their own person, and you can decide to be with them or not. Work to be complete and whole within yourself, and you'll eventually find the person you want to be with.
Loneliness is an opportunity to dive deep within yourself, dig out buried emotions, and unpack them. We often try to escape from loneliness through travel, endless socializing, drinking, even eating — all behaviors that keep us removed and distracted from ourselves. Embrace your loneliness as a chance to discover who you really are and what you really want, and the universe will unfold.
7. Discover New Ways To Connect With Your Coupled Friends
Times change, and people change, too. If your friends are getting married and having kids and don't want to hit the bars anymore, don't resent them for their different lifestyle choices. If you want to see them, find a way to hang out with them that accommodates both of your schedules. If you're single, you're free to help out and contribute to their family, and receive the support you're looking for.
8. Remember That Loving Yourself Takes Practice, And It's OK
The time that you have on your hands when you are single is actually a blessing. It means more opportunities to go after the things you want creatively and professionally. A relationship is just one thing that can fulfill you among many. Make sure your cup is full.