The characters of 13 Reasons Why are getting ready to graduate high school, and to honor that milestone for the IRL 2020 grads, the Netflix show is doing something big. On May 18, the show's social media accounts announced a 13 Reasons Why scholarship award, which will recognize high school seniors who have dedicated themselves to promoting mental health in their communities. If that sounds like you, here are the details on how to apply for the 13 Reasons Why scholarship award.

Fans of 13 Reasons Why know the series has dealt with some pretty serious mental health topics. Season 1 of the Netflix show, which is based on the bestselling book of the same name by Jay Asher, tells the story of a teenager who killed herself and left behind 13 tapes detailing the explanations behind her actions. As the seasons went on, the show addressed even more mental health topics, including substance abuse, PTSD, and depression.

In addition to bringing awareness to these tough topics, 13 Reasons Why also promotes resources for viewers to seek help (including a crisis text line and the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline), and spawned a discussion series that covers topics such as bullying and spotting signs of depression.

Now, as the series approaches the its fourth and final season, the show has teamed up with college scholarship app Scholly to recognize students who "have been leaders in awareness and advocacy for mental health and other areas of student wellness," the website describes.

The 10 students who receive the scholarship will each get $5,000 to put toward their future education, such as tuition or fees, and will be paid directly to the recipient's academic institution.

To be eligible for the scholarship, you must be a 2020 high school graduate and registered to attend college in the 2020-2021 school year at an accredited institution.

If you meet all of those requirements and want to complete the first-round application, head over to Scholly's website. The initial submission takes only two minutes to complete and will close at 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, June 5, 2020.

After the initial application is accepted, hopefuls will then be asked to submit an essay. Then, the selection committee will ask a group of students to submit a second-round application. The final selection process may consist of a telephone, video, or in-person interview.

Netflix's 13 Reasons Why Season 4 will premiere on June 5, 2020.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.