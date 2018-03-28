Kris Jenner, the Queen of Being Extra and Getting Sh*t Done, knows how to plan and execute the best ideas. Come on, folks – we're talking about mother hen of the Kardashian/Jenner empire who doubles as the full-time momager of talent and executive producer over at Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Jenner is the creative force behind the grandest announcements and parties from our favorite reality TV fam, so why not apply her practices to our own daily lives? Up first in mimicking Jenner's brilliance: how to announce a new relationship, Kris Jenner-style.

In the beginning of a new relationship, you may not be comfortable sharing everything about that person just yet. To ease into the process, you can do a few things to gradually introduce your following. Some of these can lead up to a screenshot-and-sharing worthy moment. Do you want people texting you asking about the unfamiliar voice heard in your Instagram Story? Do you want to be the talk of group chats and Instagram direct messages? Jenner offers plenty of tips on how to properly create chatter and buzz if you study pretty much anything her daughters do. Here are five simple ways to announce your relationship, varying in extra-ness and effort, inspired from by the genius that is Kris Jenner.

Stealthily place them in your Instagram stories. Giphy If Kris can teach us anything in addition to being as elaborate, fancy, and extra as possible, it's that sometimes, it's all about the tease. Kris is a master in being coy about details surrounding her family before her intended big reveal. Take a note from Mama Jenner (the first), and intentionally leave Easter eggs about your relationship throughout your Instagram Stories. It's teasing enough that the Story itself will only last 24 hours, and usually, not all of your followers check your Stories anyway. Start small: include their voice, then maybe a hand or leg, then work your way to their face. By the time you post the real deal as a picture on your page, most people will feel already acquainted with your new relationship. In the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas 2017 photos, each photo was revealed gradually for weeks, keeping everyone guessing who would or wouldn't make an appearance.

Your first couple's photo. Giphy Donning matching athleisure atop the highest (local) mountain. Posed in front of a yacht. Boarding a private jet. Okay, these may not be attainable for regular, non-Kardashian/Jenner folk, but I figured I may as well throw it out there. A photo of you two at dinner or surrounded by winter snow will suffice. Even though Kimye was already a famous couple by 2014, when Kris secured the two a Vogue cover, it was a definite way to ensure the couple's relevancy and prominence in the public eye. Iconic.

Arrive together at a party in flashy outfits. krisjenner on Instagram Skin-tight outfits. Fashionably late. Smize at the ready. Say you two are "obsessed" with the wine you're gifting the host. These are some Kris Jenner-worthy ways to make an entrance at a party. Charm every guest with your winning smiles and extremely complimentary statements to everyone you encounter.