On Saturday, July 6 Frida Kahlo would've been 122 years old, and although the famed artist passed away in 1954 her legacy and artistic inspiration continues to live on this many years later. So much so that Ulta just launched a nine-piece makeup collection in honor of her birthday. So if you're wondering how much is Ulta's Frida Kahlo collection and when will it be available at Ulta, then lucky for you I've got the details.

For starters, the entire collection is made up of nine different makeup products from an eyeshadow palette, to liquid lipsticks, to an eyebrow kit (because, obviously), and each product ranges in cost from just $10 to $30. The entire collection is already available on Ulta.com and will make its debut in Ulta stores on Monday, July 22. What's more is that each product is wrapped in floral packaging that helps to capture the artist's aesthetic.

Now for the fun part — what the collection entails. Whether you're a fan of Kahlo's artwork or you're inspired by her unapologetic approach to life and beauty, then read on to see all of the products in Ulta's new collection that pays homage to the artist.

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Signature Box & Eyeshadow Palette

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Signature Box + Eyeshadow Palette $30 | Ulta Buy Now

The Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Signature Box contains a 12-pan eyeshadow palette, a keepsake box, and a switching pan to mix and blend various eyeshadows. The palette features a range of shades in matte and shimmer finishes like "Infinity," a matte black, "Mystical," a bronze shimmer, and "Perla," a beige matte.

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Face Primer

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Face Primer $15 | Ulta Buy Now

You can prep your daily makeup beat with this primer that helps skin look dewy, fresh, and smooth.

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Liquid Illuminator

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Liquid Illuminator $10 | Ulta Buy Now

This liquid illuminator can be mixed with foundation for a glowy, illuminating effect, or worn alone to create a bright and radiant sheer-coverage base.

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Brow Master Palette

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Brow Master Palette $15 | Ulta Buy Now

This four-pan eyebrow palette and kit includes four different shadows from light to deep, a highlighter to illuminate the brow bone, and a setting wax to hold the brows in place. It also comes with an angled applicator brush to apply all three products.

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Blush & Bronzer Duo

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Blush & Bronzer Duo $12 | Ulta Buy Now

The Frida Kahlo Blush & Bronzer Duo comes in two different color schemes; "Beso de Sol," a peach blush and medium bronzer, and "Beso de Amor," a bright pink and deep bronzer.

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Matte Liquid Lipstick

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Matte Liquid Lipstick $10 | Uta Buy Now

The Frida Kahlo liquid lipstick comes in four different matte shades. There is "Pasión," a brick red, "Vida," a light pink. "Sensual," a pinkish nude, and "Surreal," a brownish pink.

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Artist Brush Set

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Artist Brush Set $30 | Ulta Buy Now

A makeup collection inspired by an artist is not complete without an Artist Brush Set. This four-piece set includes a powder brush, a buffing foundation brush, an eyeshadow brush, and a precision crease brush.

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Floral Headband

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Floral Headband $18 | Ulta Buy Now

Get extra inspired by Frida Kahlo's signature look with this red flower headband that has an elastic band so it can be worn on top of or underneath the hair.

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Cosmetic Bag

Frida Kahlo by Ulta Beauty Cosmetic Bag $20 | Ulta Buy Now

And you can pack the entire collection up in this round-top zipper cosmetic bag which bares Frida's face and a giant flower head piece across the front.

Whether you're a fan or Frida's art, her aesthetic, or both, be sure to head over to Ulta.com to shop this beautiful collection online, or head to your local Ulta store July 22 to cop the collection in person.