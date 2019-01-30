Every year is the same story: My husband and his friends get together for the Super Bowl, and I come with (mostly for the snacks). But after years of attending backyard BBQs and football-themed garage gatherings, I've still yet to master the art of cute game-day dressing. My style is generally pretty dressy and feminine, and because most of my outfits go with heels, I never know how to look casual yet cool. But one super expensive hat just might be the answer. So, how much is the New Era x Swarovski Super Bowl hat? Get this, it's almost twice as much as the cheapest ticket to see the actual game.

OK, so this hat might not exactly be my Super Bowl saving grace — I need that money for food and basic necessities, after all — but it's still a super cute hat. It's a navy blue crushed velvet baseball cap with satin lining (perfect for my girls who want to preserve their extensions) and features an NFL Shield pin encrusted with real sapphires and rubies cut by Swarovski. Let's just say, if I could afford to buy a exorbitantly priced baseball hat, how good would it look with a pair of boyfriend jeans and a plain white tee?

The New Era x Super Bowl LIII Women's 9TWENTY cap went on sale for $5,300, but it's so exclusive, it's not even available to buy online. In order to get close to the hat (and potentially buy it), you have to first purchase tickets to the NFL Shop at the Super Bowl. Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under, or you can purchase the NFLXtra Fast Pass for $55. Oh, and don't forget the cost of a flight, because the store is located in Atlanta, Georgia — where the Super Bowl is taking place this year.

Courtesy of New Era

The good news is the NFL Shop will be the main hub of a ton of Super Bowl activations, like player appearances, concerts, and customization, plus the largest selection of Super Bowl LIII merchandise (and clearly, the most expensive, too!), including limited edition footballs, watches, Build-A-Bear, and more.

But if your biggest concern is the same as mine — what to wear to the big game — I still think a blue velvet hat, paired with jeans and a tee, is the answer. Luckily for you (and me) there are tons of options to shop, that won't cost you months of rent:

New Era

NEW ERA XO BARNEYS NEW YORK Cotton Velvet Trucker Hat ($70; barneys.com)

Forever 21

Velvet Baseball Cap ($6; forever21.com)

WeSC

WeSC Men's Bernie Velvet Cap ($35; macys.com)

Moncler

Moncler Velvet Baseball Cap w/ Logo Patch in Navy ($290; neimanmarcus.com)

On the other hand, if you got it like that, go ahead and splurge on the New Era x Super Bowl LIII Women's 9TWENTY hat. There's no doubt you'll be the person at the party who shines brighter than the rest, given all those fancy sparkles.