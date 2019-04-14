It's no secret that the entire Kar-Jenner clan has the whole social media mogul thing on lockdown, but you might be surprised to learn exactly how much they actually rake in for promoting diet teas, teeth whitening products, and so much more. You might be wondering: How much do the Kardashians make for sponsored posts? You're going to want to take a seat and try not to reconsider your career path after hearing this jaw-dropping figure. Kris Jenner spilled the beans while making an appearance on CBS News, and surprisingly, it might be even more than you thought.

On a CBS Sunday Morning interview airing on Sunday, April 14, the Kardashian matriarch took a moment to reflect on her daughters' hustle on Instagram and shared that yes, they make bank on social media.

"My daughters are constantly getting offers to post something for a company, or a brand, on social media," the momager said during the interview. "So, they have a fee for a post, or a fee for a story, a fee for Facebook... they have a fee schedule."

As for the set fee per post, it depends on which daughter it is and tends to go up depending on if it's something that they consume, i.e. the Fit Tea or the Flat Tummy Tea that the Kardashian sisters have come under fire for promoting.

"Sometimes, if it’s Kim, or if it’s Kylie, it depends on what it really is," Jenner said, adding the fee grows if it's "a pharmaceutical product, if it’s something that you’re going to drink, or ingest, or put on your body."

While she didn't share the actual amount paid per #SponCon post, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said:

I mean, it's definitely six figures.

So, that means the minimum payout there is $100,000? Yep, not jealous at all. To put things into perspective, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released their report on the Usual Weekly Earnings of Wage and Salary Workers in January 2019, and they found that Americans who work a 40-hour work week earn on average $46,800 per year.

Compare that to the $250,000 that Kendall Jenner was reportedly paid to promote Fyre Festival, and it's easy to see how the Kar-Jenner clan affords their lavish lifestyle — and why they have no shortage of critics. Fan of the fam or not, you can admit that's a huge chunk of change to get for hocking a product in a single post.

As for the haters who have criticized the family, Jenner said she doesn't let that bother her. "I don’t live in that negative energy space," she said "Ninety percent of people will be really excited about the family and the journey and who we are."

While the family has been embroiled in controversy regarding their promotion of diet products, Kim Kardashian previously defended her and her sisters' decision to post sponsored content in an interview with The New York Times.

"If there is work that is really easy that doesn’t take away from our kids, that’s like a huge priority, if someone was faced with the same job opportunities, I think they would maybe consider," she told the publication. "You’re going to get backlash for almost everything so as long as you like it or believe in it or it’s worth it financially, whatever your decision may be, as long as you’re okay with that."

Wherever you stand on the family's choice of sponsored content, it's safe to say that the Kardashian-Jenner clan is making bank on their social media presence.