People love a reboot. With TV shows and movies constantly revamping old hits, more and more brands are doingthe same. To celebrate both their 60th anniversarie, Dr. Martens and Sanrio’s Hello Kitty have collaborated again, After last partnering together for a joint 50th-anniversary collection in 2010. Mixing Dr. Martens’ classic platform boot, oxford, and a platform sandal with Sanrio’s global sensation, the limited-edition collection perfectly balances both brands’ aesthetics. The collab will drop on Friday, March 6 and will be available on drmartens.com.

Dr. Martens and Hello Kitty are both known for their strong ties to certain fashion subcultures. Dr. Martens have been associated with rock and roll, punk, and generally hardcore aesthetics throughout previous decades. Hello Kitty, on the other hand, is closely linked to Harajuku aesthetics, which are ultra-feminine, cutesy, and extremely over the top. Though the two brands don’t sound like an obvious pair, their partnership is always fire. Their first collab featured Mary Janes and Dr. Martens’ iconic 1460 8-eye boot with a 3-D bow, as well as a specially-designed print featuring many Hello Kitty characters.

For their reunion 10 years later, Hello Kitty and Dr. Martens have come out with all platform shoes. The collection features sleek black Docs with peek-a-boo Hello Kitty and her twin sister Mimi, big block writing, and Hello Kitty’s iconic bow in Dr. Martens’ iconic silhouettes. Alongside the shoes, the brand is also releasing socks and a faux-leather bag. As a capsule collection, this line is limited edition, so if you’re interested, you better move quickly.

Dr. Martens’ 8-Eye Boots are probably its most recognizable silhouette. The Hello Kitty version, retailing for $200, comes in matte black faux leather, with Hello Kitty popping out from the ankle stitching. In bold white writing, “Hello Kitty” is printed up the back, and a chunky zipper travels up the inner ankle. The platform is 1.5 inches to add a touch more toughness.

The 1461 low-top shoes are sleek and shiny, with white heart peek-a-boos on the toe. Hello Kitty and her twin sister Mimmy are tucked into the corners of the heart. On this version, “Hello Kitty” is printed up the heel in bold, white font, too. These babies retail for $170.

Decorated with Hello Kitty’s bright red bow, the triple-height platform is just as ready for summer as you are. The completely vegan sandal boasts a few Hello Kitty motifs and a white tag on the heel and is the cheapest shoe in the lineup, retailing for $120.

Though the price hasn’t been confirmed, the adorable heart satchel is estimated to be around $100. There are a few Hello Kitty icons all over the purse — including one of the characters hiding behind the purse clasp. The top of the bag is even Hello Kitty’s red bow, and the rest of the bag is mostly made up of matte black, faux leather.