If you're one of the many people who quickly drank in all the scandal, romance, and costuming of Bridgerton's first season and are already thirsty for more, the series' showrunner has some good news. No, unfortunately even Lady Whistledown hasn't heard a peep about Netflix picking up the series for another season. However, show creator Chris Van Dusen revealed how many seasons Bridgerton will have — at least, if things go according to his plan.

Van Dusen revealed his ideas for Bridgerton's future in an interview with Collider, stating that he pictures the high-society drama running for a total of eight seasons. There's a very specific reason for that number: That's how many Bridgerton kids there are. Van Dusen's plan is to center each season around the story of a different Bridgerton, with Season 1 having been Daphne's time to shine.

"I feel like the first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon. But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure," he said. When asked directly if he wants to make eight seasons of Bridgerton, Van Dusen confirmed he does: "I would love that."

As Van Dusen pointed out, author Julia Quinn's Bridgerton book series consists of eight novels, each of which on a different Bridgerton kid, beginning with Daphne's love story with Simon in 2000's The Duke and I. Mirroring the books, the family consists of eight children: Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth.

Netflix

The second book in Quinn's series focuses on Anthony's love story, which the Netflix series introduced in Season 1. Most likely, a potential Season 2 would make Anthony its central character. Van Dusen said as much when talking about the stories that had been set up in the first season: "I think we've done some work in Season 1 to set up other characters. We really dig into Anthony's love story. We're really exploring Benedict as well, and Colin, and Eloise relationship. I think it's a deep well of story for us to explore."

Given what a huge success Bridgerton has been for Netflix, it seems very likely that the streaming service will renew the series soon enough, and that Van Dusen may get to fulfill his vision of making it all the way to Bridgerton Season 8 in years to come.