How Many Episodes Will 'Riverdale' Season 4 Have? Fans Need To Know

Fans of Riverdale can't get enough of the series, and with good reason. Now in its fourth season, the teen drama has kept audiences captivated with the most wild twists and turns for years. It makes sense that fans want to know how much of the series they have to look forward to. How many episodes will Riverdale Season 4 have? Fans can rest easy knowing that there's a full season ahead of them.

This TV season, the Archie comics TV universe is expanding beyond the confines of the town of Riverdale. Riverdale is getting a spinoff series called Katy Keene, which is also based on a comic book series that many fans might remember from childhood. The new series will follow the adventures of Katy Keene (played by Lucy Hale) trying to make it in New York City. There will be one familiar face alongside her; Riverdale's Josie (Ashleigh Murray) will also be a main character on the show. Katy Keene will premiere midseason, some time in early 2020. So, some fans were concerned that Katy Keene would be taking Riverdale's time slot and shortening its season. However, fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Katy Keene willy simply be joining Riverdale in The CW's lineup come 2020, and so Riverdale Season 4 will have a total of 22 episodes.

Riverdale on YouTube

It's a good thing that Riverdale Season 4 has all those episodes, because there's a whole lot of plot that the show needs to cover. In Season 4, fans can expect a solid balance between grounded high school stories and its more wilder elements. The show is returning to its Season 1 roots, at least according to creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. He told The Hollywood Reporter:

We've used Season 1 a little bit as a template. We definitely still have crazy stories. But instead of, let's say, four crazy stories per episode, we have two crazy stories per episode and two that are a little more emotional, or psychological, or real. … The truth is you can never go back. But there were things that I know the fans missed and that we missed, and are trying to write to.

One thing that's had a huge influence over Season 4 is the death of actor Luke Perry, and thus the death of his character Fred, who was Archie's (KJ Apa) father. Aguirre-Sacasa explained that the loss of his father will always impact Archie in storylines moving forward. He said, "One of the things that's been interesting is, you know, when a tragedy like that happens, everyone grieves and then people move on at different points. But for the person who's at the core of it, they live with it every day. So we don't pretend it didn't happen. It's still very much permeating Archie's story."

But, the next episode of Riverdale will definitely play up the show's campier, teen horror tendencies. In honor of Halloween, Season 4, Episode 4 will include some does to classic horror movies and even include a character death.

Season 4 of Riverdale continues on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.