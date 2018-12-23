Well everyone, it's official: the holiday season is officially upon us. I, for one, cannot believe that 2018 is coming to an end, but it's time to celebrate the new year with tidings of joy and holiday cheer. Of course, the holidays can include a number of different traditions, but on Dec. 25 people from all over the world will be lighting up that Christmas tree and waiting for Santa's arrival. So, for those who plan to stuff your stockings this year and want to know how many Americans celebrate Christmas? The answer may surprise you.

According to the December 2017 report from the Pew Research Center, nine-in-ten Americans (roughly 90 percent) say that they celebrate Christmas. However, if you assume that celebrating Christmas is mainly due to religion-based traditions, think again. According to the same study, only 46 percent of Americans say that they celebrate Christmas as a religious holiday. This is quite a jump from a 2013 report, in which 51 percent of Americans claimed to celebrate Christmas as a religious holiday.

According to Pew Research Center, Christianity makes up nearly 71 percent of religion in the United States, non-Christian faiths such as Buddhism, Islam, Judaism, and Hinduism make up roughly 6 percent, and "unaffiliated" religions make up about 23 percent. That being the case, it's not surprising that there are a multitude of winter-based holidays celebrated in the United States, such as Kwanzaa (Dec. 26-Jan. 1), Hannukah (Dec. 2-10), and even the Russian Orthodox Christmas celebrations on Jan. 7, 2019. Basically, everyone celebrates their holidays at different times, and it's always spectacular.

No matter how, or why, you celebrate Christmas, it's truly a magical time of the year. From bright decorations to seasonal drinks (hello hot cocoa), there's so many ways to get into the holiday cheer.

So, how are you celebrating Christmas this year? Perhaps you're flying home to spend the holiday with loved ones, or maybe you're opting to stay in and warm up by the fire. Both of those sound like great options, but I have to say that my favorite holiday tradition is driving around and enjoying all the Christmas decorations. Sadly, I'm at no point in my life that I can spend my free time adorning my home in bright lights and festive firs, but I love to admire those who can.

Have I caught your interest? Well lucky for all of us CNN has shared the top nine places to check out Christmas decor, and they all sound incredible to say the least. According to CNN, Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV, Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., and the Denver Botanic Gardens in Denver, CO are just a few of the spectacular places you can enjoy thousands of lights and other cheerful festivities throughout December. For me, there's nothing quite like walking under a slew of green and red lights while sipping on a seasonal drink like hot chocolate, apple cider, or maybe even eggnog for the 21 and older visitors. No matter which venue is closest to you, or which one you choose to visit, I have no doubt that it'll be a completely magical experience.

Whether you're traveling, staying at home, or not celebrating Christmas at all, we hope your holidays are filled with tons of cheer and lots of relaxing. After all, who knows what 2019 has in store for all of us. It's time to sit back and enjoy the last few months of 2018, despite it being arguably one of the most stressful years ever.

Happy holidays y'all! See you in the new year.