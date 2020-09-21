The 2020 Emmys were the oddest awards show ever to be held in the show's 70+ year history. But when it came to the way the Television Academy voted, not much changed. Wins came in bunches, and perhaps due to the way the year had played out, sweeps were far more prevalent than usual. Schitt's Creek, for instance, took home every award in the Comedy category. Similarly, Watchmen nearly swept the Limited Series category. So how many 2020 Emmys did Watchmen win? It was more than Lubeman could handle.

Watchmen started slowly in the ratings, but by the time it reached Episode 6 and the reveal that the very first superhero was a Black man, it had caught fire with viewers and critics alike. By the time the year was over, the show was topping "Best of 2019" lists.

The Golden Globes sadly snubbed Watchmen, but the Emmys were better positioned to recognize how great the series was by the time the TV season was over. The series landed 26 nominations overall, with 11 of them in the Primetime Emmy category, the most of any show going into the ceremony. The question was not if the show would win, but how many statuettes it would take home.

Before Sunday's ceremony, the series had already done well at the Creative Arts Emmys. The show had landed 15 nominations in the Limited Series category, including Outstanding Casting, Outstanding Cinematography, Outstanding Special Visual Effects, Outstanding Production Design, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing, plus Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, and Outstanding Main Title Design. The show's music and sound design was a highlight of the series, and it was no surprise it was also nominated for Outstanding Music Composition, Outstanding Music Supervision, Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, Outstanding Sound Editing, and Outstanding Sound Mixing. Of those, it won seven.

So Sunday's haul was already landing on top of those seven wins. The show was up for Outstanding Limited Series, plus Outstanding Lead Actor for Jeremy Irons and Outstanding Lead Actress for Regina King. The show had three nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor, including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan Adepo, and Louis Gossett Jr. and one Outstanding Supporting Actress for Jean Smart. On top of that, it had three nominations for Outstanding Directing and one Outstanding Writing.

It took home four: Regina King for Outstanding Actress, Yaya Abdul- Mateen II for Supporting Actor, Outstanding Writing for show creator Damon Lindelof, and Outstanding Limited Series. In all, the show took home 11 awards altogether. Now that's an honor even Ozymandias would accept.