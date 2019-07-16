The Emmy nominations have arrived for the television season 2018-2019. Announced this morning from Los Angeles, the drama categories were, as usual, stacked to the gills, with everything from Game of Thrones to Bodyguard, from Pose to Succession. But old standbys were also given some pretty hefty nominations including NBC's This Is Us, which was recently renewed for three more seasons. So how many 2019 Emmy nominations did This Is Us get? The show landed nine major nominations.

This Is Us had a bit of a rocky Season 3. With the mystery of how Jack died explained away, the show had to move on to new corners of the Pearson family. New secrets of the past and present to keep viewers locked in, tweeting about the show every week. In some places, it was more successful than others. "Would baby Jack survive" for instance had viewers far more worried than what exactly was going on with brother Nicky. But that didn't mean the quality of the show had dropped. SAG-AFTRA awarded the new season for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Now the Emmys have followed suit with nine nominations spread across the cast.

NBC

Naturally, the show landed a Best Drama Series nomination, going up against Better Call Saul, Bodyguard, Game of Thrones, Killing Eve, Ozark, Pose, and Succession. But it was the acting nominations where the show really shone. Both Sterling K. Brown (Randall) and Milo Ventimiglia (Jack) landed nominations for Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Mandy Moore (Rebecca) got one for Lead Actress, her first in the category. Meanwhile, Chris Sullivan (Toby) got a Best Supporting nod, also his first for the show.

But it was the Outstanding Guest Actor category where the show really nailed their nominations, landing three out of the six slots available. This is a category the show has dominated in the last couple of years with two nominations and a win for both Seasons 1 and 2. Last year's winner, Ron Cephas Jones (William), is nominated a second time, alongside Michael Angarano (Nicky) and Phylicia Rashad (Carol).

NBC

Outside those eight acting nominations, the show also scored one more in the Creative Arts Emmys category. Those are given out the week before the Primetime Emmy broadcast, as part of a two-day awards ceremony. (The Guest Actors awards are also given out as part of the Creative Arts ceremony.) This Is Us is nominated for its music, with the episode "Songbird Road Part 1" nominated for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series.

Whether or not This Is Us will actually take home any of these nominations remains to be seen. While the series is lavished with nominations, it's about to run right into the Wall known as Game of Thrones Season 8. It landed an impossible 32 nominations across the board and is expected to take home everything.

Still, This Is Us has always been the little broadcast show that could, in an era of Peak TV. Fans will have to wait and see.

The Primetime Emmy Awards air on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.