Travelers across the nation probably have their eyes on Southwest Airlines' latest sale, which is offering discounted flights in honor of the new year. Between cheap fares and various U.S. destinations to choose from, it's the perfect way for wanderlust-driven folks to kick off 2019. If you're hoping to join in on the fun, you might be wondering how long Southwest Airlines' New Year's flight sale will last. Thankfully, you'll be able to take advantage of the discounts for a few days into the new year. With that being said, you can spend NYE thinking about what kind of vacation you're hoping to take in the future, and then purchase your tickets accordingly.

According to Southwest's deal page on its website, the New Year's flight sale will officially end on Jan. 4, 2019. In other words, you'll have to book your tickets before that date ends if you want to utilize the discounts. Again, that gives you a decent amount of time to plan accordingly. Are you hoping to grab a few friends for a weekend getaway, or are you trying to embark on a solo journey to your favorite city? Think about what kind of vacation you're hoping for, and then book your flights before the sale comes to a close. Like I said, you only have until Jan. 4 — so make sure you're ready to buy your tickets before then.

Now that you know which day Southwest's New Year's flight sale will end on, there are a few more dates that you should probably keep in mind. I'm talking about the sale's valid travel dates, which are listed on the airline's deal page. If you're hoping to book a trip within the continental U.S., you can travel between Jan. 8, 2019 and May 22, 2019. But if you're trying to visit San Juan, Puerto Rico, you can travel between Jan. 14, 2019 and Feb. 28, 2019, or from April 23, 2019 to May 16, 2019.

As you can see, the sale's travel window ranges from January to May, which gives you the opportunity to book any kind of trip that you want. If you're hoping to escape the cold, book a $104 one-way flight from New York, New York to Tampa, Florida in February. If you'd rather take a spring vacay to a different city, purchase this $67 one-way ticket from Atlanta, Georgia to Nashville, Tennessee in March.

Those are only a few trip examples from Southwest's New Year's flight sale. If you're hoping to find even more deals — like this $45 one-way flight from Las Vegas, Nevada to Los Angeles, California — head to Southwest's sale page. Once you're there, select your departure city from the dropdown menu. Then, scan all of the discounted flights heading out of your city. When you see one that you like, click on it and select which dates you want to travel. After that, you can follow through with the booking process.

Before you start scanning the site for deals, keep in mind that you'll have to book your trip 21 days before embarking on your journey. After you plan your travel dates and buy your tickets, start packing your bags for your New Year's vacay.