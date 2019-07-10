ICYMI, Sonic has been busy serving up vacation vibes with none of the booze over the past couple weeks. If you've had a chance to treat your tastebuds to the patio-season flavors of an alcohol-free spicy margarita or Piña Colada, you might be wondering: How long will Sonic's new Mocktail Slushes be available? Here's why you're not going to want to sleep on trying these refreshing sips.

If you're a regular Sonic patron, chances are you've spotted the chain's newest line of vacation-worthy sips when they officially dropped on July 1. Now that temperatures are finally warming up, I'm constantly on the lookout for summery refreshments to keep me hydrated in the most delicious way possible — and it's just an added bonus if they make me feel like I'm OOO and relaxing on a beach somewhere instead of adulting and battling the weekday scaries. That's the idea behind Sonic's limited-edition Mocktail Slushes, which are a totally office-approved summer sips you can enjoy at any time of the day due to the fact that they're alcohol free.

Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC, perfectly summed it up in a July 1 press release:

With Mocktail Slushes, we captured that summertime mocktail state of mind, combining tropical flavors with our icy, cold Slush so you can enjoy vacation vibes from the comfort of your car.

I'll admit my attention was immediately drawn by the company's take on a spicy margarita minus the tequila, which sounds like it's for people who like a lot of extra heat in their beverages. The company challenges, "If you think you can handle the heat, take your taste buds on a different kind of trip with the Reaper Spicy Margarita — if you dare."

From the sounds of things, this isn't just any spicy marg, as the Reaper is infused with the flavor of the Carolina Reaper, which happens to be one of the world’s spiciest chili peppers. Needless to say, this icy slush isn't for the faint of heart, so I'd keep that in mind before taking your first sip.

Courtesy of Sonic

If you're not a fan of spicy sips, the company's other two mocktails are more on the sweet and fruity side. The Strawberry Daiquiri contains a blend of real strawberries and sweet coconut flavoring, so you know you'll be sipping on a summer getaway in a glass while taking advantage of the last few weeks of strawberry season. Meanwhile, the Piña Colada is "a tropical blend of sweet coconut flavor and pineapple flavor" that's been blended with a cold slush, according to press materials.

While I'd happily keep the summertime vibes going all year long, these Mocktail Slushes are only available for a limited time at participating Sonic drive-ins, according to press materials. Per a Sonic rep, the company will be serving up the refreshing sips through Aug. 4 or while supplies last, so you have just under a month to try them.

Although one of the benefits of a mocktail is that you don't have to wait until happy hour to have one (or three), I'd recommend stopping by Sonic's daily Happy Hour to score half-price slushes every day from 2-4 p.m. Again, all you have to do order ahead in the Sonic mobile app, then you can score your drink of choice for 50% off without waiting in line. That's just more time for you to spend mentally taking yourself OOO and on your dream vacation with every sip.