If you're a huge fan of Apple, you're most likely in the know about the upcoming 2019 keynote address. After all, the special live event is one of the most highly anticipated days of the year in the tech world. Of course, fans who tune into the live address will get the complete update about the new gadgets Apple is releasing as they're announced. Since the keynote address is happening on a weekday ⁠— Tuesday, Sept. 10 ⁠— you're probably wondering, "How long will Apple's 2019 Keynote last?" Given the amount of time the special event has taken in previous years, it shouldn't run more than a couple hours.

The Apple 2019 Keynote Address will be hosted at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. The event kicks off on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. PT, according to Apple. Though the technology company hasn't released an official runtime for the 2019 keynote address, previous events give clues to what you can expect. At last year's 2018 keynote address, it took just under 2 hours (about one hour and 47 minutes) to unpack the big news, according to 2018 YouTube video of the stream on Apple's YT channel. Similarly, the 2017 keynote address also took around 2 hours. The past keynotes should be a good indicator that the event will take about 2 hours this year, so that means you'll want to carve a couple hours out of your schedule so that you don't miss a thing.

You can sit back and comfortably enjoy the Keynote Address by watching the Apple livestream of the event wherever you'll be. The livestream on the Apple YouTube account kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and you can even set a reminder on the YouTube livestream page so that you'll receive an update before the show. Based on Keynote Addresses of previous years, it's likely that the livestream will start with a short and exciting promotional film of an Apple product. Then, CEO Tim Cook will probably the stage and share some brief news about what's been going on at Apple, before moving onto the software and device announcements.

There will be tons of news unveiled during the keynote, and CNN reports that Apple will likely release three new high-end iPhones ⁠— the iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 11 Pro max, and the iPhone 11. As of publication, Apple hasn't confirmed what products will be announced on Tuesday. The reported new phones would freshen up the product lineup at the company, replacing the XS, XS Max, and XR models that were introduced in 2018. At the time, fans were bummed about the lack of a Rose Gold iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR. With speculation about possible new iPhone colors coming on Tuesday, per CNET, tuning in for the nearly two-hour affair seems almost worth it for that alone.

There are more rumors about updates for MacBooks, iPads, and other Apple products this year, but the September event has typically stayed focused on the iPhone. The only way to find out what Apple has truly got up its sleeve this year is to tune in to the 2019 Apple Keynote Address, so make sure to set aside time on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and prepare to find out how much cash you'll have to shell out for the newest iPhones.