How Long Were Arie & Becca K. Engaged? 'The Bachelor' Couple Wasn't Together For Long

Still reeling from last night's doozy of a Bachelor finale? You're not alone. The cringy feeling has lingered deep into today and it will likely only increase once the "After the Final Rose" special airs tonight. Of course, like Becca K., Bachelor Nation has so many questions about the events and emotions surrounding Arie's decision and his breakup with his former fiancé. We wondered, how long were Arie and Becca K. engaged? The pair weren't together for very long.

Last night, Bachelor Nation witnessed a seemingly cute montage of post-proposal footage that showed Becca and Arie all lovey-dovey after he got down on one knee in Peru. They did couple stuff like play chess, make dinner, and snuggle in a hammock. But throughout it all, the struggle was real for Arie even if Becca wasn't fully aware. He still had Lauren on the brain. “I go to bed and I think about Lauren, and I wake up and I think about Lauren,” he admitted. Oh, brother. This brings us to the most heartbreaking 45-ish minutes we've ever seen on reality TV. As you probably know by now, Arie (with cameras in tow) proceeded to blindside Becca by breaking up with her in Los Angeles shortly after their time apart. Now we have an idea of how much time passed between their engagement and that shocking split.

E News! reports, "according to Chris Harrison, it was about six-eight weeks that Arie struggled with his feelings and the duo were about to do another couple week in Los Angeles when it all came to a head."

"That's when he came to me and said, ‘I can't fake this for another weekend. I know I really care about Lauren and I want to give this a shot.' That's when he made the choice," Harrison explained of his discussion with Arie before the Becca breakup went down.

And Chris — host, mentor, master of the sympathetic head nod — knows he might not get off easy when it comes to this controversial Bachelor move. He elaborated:

I expect to catch some heat for this. In my opinion you don't just get to tell the fairy tales. That's not real life, that's not how this works. That's not how my life worked…But then there's stuff like this, this real life that happens. I think it's something we can all relate to and I think that's probably what's going to stir everybody up. It draws something inside of all of us that we can all—we've all been there.

Tuesday's "After the Final Rose" will hopefully give frustrated fans more insight into Arie's choice and how it was handled, plus, allow every person at the center of this drama to weigh in on their feelings and questions. Becca is already speaking up about what she went through, telling People,

He did get down on one knee, he did propose to me, he did say, ‘I’m committing to you, I choose you every day.’ That’s something that I only wanted to happen once in my life, and it’s been robbed from me, and I can never have that one time moment again. And the second part is that he lied or hid his true feelings and emotions for weeks and weeks and weeks.

Becca also commented on Arie's character. "He's a good person, I don't think he's a monster and purposely did this to hurt me and make me feel this way. But it's just the results of his actions ... I don't think he thought it through, but I don't think he did it maliciously to break my heart," she said.

Aaaand we keep liking her more and more.

If Becca needs closure and clarity, hopefully she'll get it tonight.