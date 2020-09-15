Kim Kardashian's Sept. 8 announcement that Keeping Up With The Kardashians was ending after its 20th season came as a major shock to fans. While it seemed like the ultimate surprise for avid viewers of the series, there's no doubt there were a lot of family discussions that went into the life-changing decision. These quotes about how each Kardashian feels about Keeping Up With The Kardashians ending prove it was hard for them to say goodbye.

Kim posted an emotional announcement to Instagram revealing the family's decision to turn the cameras off on their lives after nearly 15 years. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," Kim wrote. "We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

While fans had a lot to say, so did the KarJenner clan. It didn't take long for most family members to express their feelings on the show coming to an end. Check out what they had to say, and how others are feeling behind the scenes.

Kris Jenner

Kris spoke out during an interview with Ryan Seacrest on Sept. 9 saying, “It really hasn’t [sunk in yet]... It’s been a hard decision, I’m not going to lie. It’s been very emotional.”

Each sister is emotional in their own way, too, according to Kris who shared, “I got very, very emotional this morning. I woke up and was in the gym at 5 with Khloé and Kim and we just kind of sat there and looked at each other and said, ‘Whoa, what a ride.’”

Khloé Kardashian

Reflecting on how everyone reacted, Kris told Seacrest she believes Khloé took the news the hardest. "We had to tell the crew yesterday, so we were all crying, but I think Khloé... Khloé is the one who is taking it the hardest and hasn’t stopped crying since we announced," the momager said. "She's been so sweet and emotional about it. But there is so much more life yet to live and we're going to have the best time doing what we do."

Khloé also shared her feelings on Instagram, writing: "I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all. I’m too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. My sappy post will come soon. Change is hard but also needed at times❤️💔❤️💔 I love you all. Thank you for the memories!"

According to a Page Six report, Khloé wanted to continue filming the show because she saw it as an easy, reliable paycheck. Khloé's team did not respond to Elite Daily's request for confirmation of the report.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney still seemingly hasn't been able to put into words how she feels. After the news was announced, Kourtney told her IG followers that she'd gather her thoughts and "share them in a bit," but as of Sept. 14, the Poosh founder has yet to share any more.

Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram

Scott Disick

Like Khloé, Disick reportedly did not want the show to end. Page Six reports he saw the show as an easy and dependable way to make money.

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn posted a YouTube Vlog on Sept. 14 where she got emotional saying "all good things must come to an end" while reflecting on what the series meant to her. "I have the best home movies in life," she said. "I watched all my kids grow up on the network."

Caitlyn got real about it being a hard pill to swallow that the show is really over, adding:

In a lot of ways, it's really sad that it's over with. It was such a great vehicle for my kids. The good news is, because of this show and because of their willingness to work, not only on the show but as entrepreneurs, certainly everybody is going to be fine from this point on.

Kim Kardashian

Kim's statement was posted on behalf of the entire family, but she also shared her own thoughts at the end, writing:

Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.

Kim also summed up the feelings of her entire family saying that it was "with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians."