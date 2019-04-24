Have you ever looked up at the sky and seen something you can't quite place your finger on? A flying object you can't quite identify, perhaps? Most of us probably haven't, but just in case, have you thought about "how to report a UFO?" Well the Navy has some new requirements, so keep those eyes on the skies, folks.

Brace yourselves. According to Politico, as of April 23 the Navy is "updating and formalizing" the process to report UFOs, and a draft detailing the new process is in the works. Apparently, the Navy had been seeing an uptick in "unauthorized and/or unidentified" flying objects in their airspace, and amidst growing concerns, they are changing up the process. Navy officials told Politico,

There have been a number of reports of unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft entering various military-controlled ranges and designated air space in recent years. For safety and security concerns, the Navy and the [U.S. Air Force] takes these reports very seriously and investigates each and every report. As part of this effort the Navy is updating and formalizing the process by which reports of any such suspected incursions can be made to the cognizant authorities. A new message to the fleet that will detail the steps for reporting is in draft.

Joseph Gradisher, a Navy spokesperson, says in a statement provided via email to Elite Daily that "in response to requests for information from Congressional members and staff, Navy officials have provided a series of briefings by senior Naval Intelligence officials as well as aviators who reported hazards to aviation safety." The Navy did not immediately respond to additional questions about if anything prompted the change, and, you know, whether aliens are among us.

Don't get too excited, the Navy isn't trying to say that their sailors are out there constantly spotting aliens. But, they are now choosing to acknowledge these flying objects, or "unexplained aerial phenomena" (UAP) as they are now being called, instead of just writing them off — which is how things are currently, according to Politico. Chris Mellon, a former Pentagon intelligence official told the publication on April 23 that as it stands UFOs — or UAPs — are "anomalies to be ignored rather than anomalies to be explored." He explained that because there is no system in place for what to do with aircraft that is not "traditional" they just "dump" the information. Mellon said,

In a lot of cases [military personnel] don’t know what to do with that information — like satellite data or a radar that sees something going Mach 3. They will dump [the data] because that is not a traditional aircraft or missile.

The details of the new reporting system is only for military personnel and not us normal folks. But don't worry, just because you're not in the Navy or getting a fancy new reporting system doesn't mean you can't report a UFO if you think you see one. There's actually a number you can call to report a UFO sighting courtesy of the National UFO Reporting Center, who investigate UFO sightings and alien attacks. The number is 206-722-3000, but it stipulates that the sighting must have been within a week of calling. If you're not a fan of the phone, because let's be honest who even calls anyone anymore, the center also offers a UFO Reporting Form. The form asks you to fill in a few basic details like where and when the sighting occurred, how long it lasted, and the shape of the aircraft. There's also a list of characteristics for you to check off: "There were lights on the object; the object left a trail; there was an aura or haze around the object," for example.

All that's left to say is keep those eyes peeled because you never really know. The truth is out there.