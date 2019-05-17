After waiting for what feels like forever since Kim Kardashian's surrogate gave birth to her and Kanye West's fourth child on May 10, Kardashian has finally taken to social media to reveal the baby's name is Psalm West. The name, revealed in an Instagram post on May 17, is definitely on brand for the new mother of four. It's one syllable, not too common, and has a deeper meaning then one might think when hearing it for the first time. Of course, it's getting a mixed bag of reactions from the Twitterverse, with some saying it's an ugly name. But, there's a chance you might be pronouncing it wrong. So before you pass final judgment, let's first answer the question: How do you pronounce Psalm West?

If you're not familiar with the books of the Bible, chances are you may be pronouncing Psalm West wrong. Because it's not pronounced p-sal-ms like it looks. The P and L are actually silent, so Psalm is actually pronounced more like "Saw-m." When pronounced correctly, the name has quite the ring to it, and fits right in alongside his older siblings' names, North, Saint, and Chi.

Kim Kardashian has been revealing all the precious details about her and Kanye West's new baby in a slow drip, drip, drip on social media. First, she revealed that the baby was born on May 10 in a simple tweet that said, "He's here and he's perfect!"

Of course, Twitter wasted no time at all roasting her over the vague tweet. whatever! Kardashian is in the middle of new baby bliss. Think she cares about a little Twitter trolling? Hell no!

Anyway, soon after that, she dished that the new baby is little Chicago's twin, writing, "He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨"

With no baby name announcement, the Interwebz started getting restless and theorizing that Kardashian had already revealed the new baby's name... just secretly. As in, through an emoji.

Exhibit A: Kardashian shared some photos from her CBD-themed baby shower and tacked a teddy bear emoji on at the end of her gushy caption.

Exhibit B: She posted even MORE photos on Twitter with, once again, a teddy bear emoji as a caption.

The obvious conclusion was that Kardashian was subtly revealing that the baby was named either Teddy or Bear.

But now we know neither guess was correct and sometimes a teddy bear emoji is just, well, a teddy bear emoji.

If Kardashian was aiming to send hints about her fourth baby's name, a more fitting emoji may have been a book (like a Bible) or one of those baby angel emojis? I mean, look at the little angel in the first photo Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram!

For those who aren't familiar, Psalms is the 19th book of the Bible. The word Psalm means a sacred song or hymn, and they're traditionally sung or recited in both Jewish and Christian worship.

Considering Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been taking their weekly Sunday Services very seriously, they may be feeling extra in touch with their faith these days. We also know West is always in tune with music. So maybe those factors inspired little Psalm West's name? I'm sure Kardashian will let us in on the full story behind Psalm's name in no time at all.