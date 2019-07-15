July 20, 2019 will mark 50 years since the first Moon landing, and so many brands have been getting in on the commemorative action. From Marshmallow Moon Oreos to Funfetti Galaxy Frosting, there's no shortage of sweets to help you celebrate. If you want something different, though, one company will (kinda) get straight to the moon to honor the milestone. OK, you won't *actually* get to outer space, but Hotels.com's Moon Landing 2019 sale on July 16 can help you score some serious savings on lunar-themed properties.

Still confused? Let me explain. Per a press release from Hotels.com, the company is running a deal on July 16, 2019 (just a few days before the anniversary of the landing) that will save you big money on an upcoming two-night trip. Why is the deal happening before the Moon landing anniversary? Well, Hotels.com is timing it with the exact minute Apollo 11 launched on July 16, 1969. If you think that sounds pretty specific, you're right, but you should pay attention to the time in order to take advantage of the deal. According to the release, the sale on Tuesday, July 16 will only last for a total of 11 minutes, going live at 9:32 a.m. ET and closing at 9:43 a.m. ET.

According to the deal page, you'll need to use the promo code "BLASTOFF" at checkout, and then you'll save 50% off an "up to two-night stay" at any of the 10 lunar-themed properties, which include:

Courtesy of Hotels.com/Humphreys Half Moon Inn

Katie Junod, general manager of the Hotels.com brand in North America, explained in the press release why the company is so excited to run a deal around the Moon landing anniversary. She shared:

The anniversary of the launch of Apollo 11 is the epic milestone of the galaxy this year. And with our access to some of the most incredible 'moons' on planet Earth, Hotels.com wants to give travelers the chance to cross a trip to the moon off their bucket list.

As you can probably tell from the list of properties available in the deal, you have quite a few options when it comes to choosing your mini-getaway. Half of the spots on the list are based in the United States, in California and Hawaii to be specific, and the other spots will require you to grab your passport for a trip. Considering the deal only covers a two-night stay, you might want to book your trip somewhere more local to you, or you can book a two-night stay at a location close to somewhere you'll already be vacationing.

So, if you'll be halfway across the world in Australia, perhaps a short stay at the Ochre Moon B&B is just what your vacay needs. If you're stateside, you can plan a trip out the West Coast to check out the lunar-esque properties in California.

No matter where you trek to celebrate the landing, make sure you're on the Hotels.com deal page sometime between 9:32 a.m. and 9:43 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 16, or else the deals might just blast off without you. Good luck!