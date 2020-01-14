There's an exciting new hotel offering foodies an experience they'll never forget. Come hungry, because Hotels.com's Bread & Breakfast in New York's Refinery Hotel is filled with all your fave eats. Here's how you can take part in the tasty overnight retreat in January.

Hotels.com's Bread and Breakfast takes vacation to a whole new level for fans of starches. It's a carb-infused wonderland decked out with everything to match the theme. There are baguette-inspired light fixtures, curtains adorned with images of pretzels, and even a pizza-themed alarm clock. From the moment you check in, you'll be greeted with a sweet treat to give you a little taste of what's to come. Once you enter your room, you'll smell the delicious free baked goods and pastries waiting for you at the minibar.

The feast doesn't stop there — you'll find more goodies to indulge in at the cereal bar as well as fresh bagels and doughnuts at the gallery wall. Of course, there is butter, jam, and cream cheese readily available to pair with the carb of your choice. Though the retreat could keep you entertained all night, sooner or later it'll be time to hit the sack. You'll get a good night's sleep in the comfy bed, which is decorated with plush croissant-shaped pillows and a toast-shaped headboard.

Courtesy of Hotels.com

To top it off, your stay comes with awesome complimentary perks, like a “Carbivore” embroidered robe and matching baguette slippers, which you can take home as a keepsake of your experience.

Courtesy of Hotels.com

You'll even get $100 of credit to order from the room service menu, which naturally, has tons of starches to choose from. Some savory options you could chow down on include pasta, pizza, burgers, and fries, and there are also solid breakfast bites, including oatmeal, toast, and muffins.

Courtesy of Hotels.com

If you're ready to get started on your food-filled journey, you can book your room at the Refinery Hotel in New York City on Hotels.com beginning Friday, Jan. 17. Stays are available from Friday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 31. The room rate for this carb-filled wonderland is $225 per night. So, get hungry and draft that "OOO," because you've got a bread-lover's getaway awaiting you this month.