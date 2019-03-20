It may seem like warmer days are far (far) away, but the truth is, time flies and summer will be here before you know it. (And I can't wait.) In the meantime, my advice is to load up on the beach essentials now, before all the good stuff is gone. And speaking of the good stuff, Hot Topic's Disney princess bathing suit collection just dropped, and these suits are cute as hell. They come in sizes XS through 3X and in plus sizes 0 through 5, so even though it might still be icy outside, there's nothing like shopping for cute swimsuits to get you in the mood for sunny days ahead.

Whether you consider yourself a princess like Belle, a villain like Ursula, or a warrior like Moana, there's a swimsuit in this collection that's perfect for you. And if you're looking to make a splash at the pool or the beach this summer, each two-piece was designed with the characters' movie costumes in mind. I'm talking ruffle details, pretty prints, and character-specific embellishments that will turn heads all summer long. Think it couldn't get any better? Well, it can because you can snag an entire set for less than $60.

Now, all that's left is figuring out what to do with all your extra savings since you didn't have to drop a ton on your summer suit. Might I suggest you plan a trip and get ready to take some seriously Insta-worthy snaps?

Check out the new collection below, and you should probably get your credit card ready. Just sayin'.

Rapunzel From Tangled

Disney Tangled Rapunzel Swim Bottoms $9 Hot Topic See On Hot Topic

This adorable two-piece, high-waisted swimsuit with ruffle details is a dead ringer for Rapunzel's purple gown. It even has a criss-cross tie front that mimics her princess corset from the movie Tangled.

Minnie Mouse

Disney Plus Size Minnie Mouse Polka Dot Swim Bottoms $30 Hot Topic See On Hot Topic

I don't think I've ever seen Minnie Mouse in a bikini, but if she ever planned a day on the beach, there's no doubt this would be the one she would wear.

Moana

Disney Moana Heart of Te Fiti Swim Bottoms $27 Hot Topic See On Hot Topic

Channel your inner Polynesian princess with this faux grass skirt bottom and waist sash, and pair it with the matching bandeau top with a shell embellishment. This two-piece bikini is perfect for sailing the seas like Moana, so hop on board.

Ariel From The Little Mermaid

Disney The Little Mermaid Plus Size Ariel Metallic Scales Swim Bottoms $30 Hot Topic See On Hot Topic

There's no confusing who this princess is. The metallic scale-print bottoms and purple top are just what you need to inspire your next beach-side trip.

Belle From Beauty And The Beast

Disney Beauty And The Beast Plus Size Belle Ruffle Swim Bottoms $24 Hot Topic See On Hot Topic

Feel like a beauty in this yellow, vintage-inspired two-piece. And just like the movie, the rose embellishment on the top will last forever.

Lilo From Lilo & Stitch

Disney Lilo & Stitch Leaf Print Ruffle Swim Bottoms $27 Hot Topic See On Hot Topic

Whether you have a trip planned to the Hawaiian islands or not, this contrasting two-piece is just what you need for a day on the beach.

Alice From Alice In Wonderland

Disney Alice In Wonderland Plus Size Ruffle Swim Bottoms $24 Hot Topic See On Hot Topic

Take a trip to Wonderland with this super cute suit inspired by Alice's iconic white, blue, and black ensemble.

Ursula From The Little Mermaid

Disney The Little Mermaid Ursula Swimsuit $45 Hot Topic See On Hot Topic

Ursula's purple one-piece is about to put a spell on you. The neckline even features a gold shell that looks just like the villain's necklace.

Jasmine From Aladdin

Disney Aladdin Jasmine Plus Size Off-The-Shoulder Swim Top $18 Hot Topic See On Hot Topic

Get ready for a magic carpet ride. Just don't forget to pack your turquoise two-piece, complete with ruffled sleeves, and pile on the gold accessories.