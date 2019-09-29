Just days after Nancy Pelosi revealed that the House of Representatives is opening an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is weighing in. Hillary Clinton’s comments on the impeachment inquiry got real about where she stands concerning the topic during a speech at the NARAL Pro-Choice America 50th anniversary dinner, as Clinton applauded Pelosi for initiating the proceedings during this "crisis in our democracy." Here's what she had to say.

It's been a whirlwind couple of days since Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that the governing body was planning to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Trump following allegations that he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. While the president called a whistleblower's claims that he'd withheld about $400 million in aid to pressure Ukrainian officials to conduct the investigations "ridiculous," he did admit to talking to Zelensky about Biden.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement to Elite Daily that the Democrats' inquiry was an attempt "to weaponize politics" and was "nothing new." Elite Daily previously reached out to Biden for comment on Trump's call, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Elite Daily also previously reached out to Joe Biden for comment on Trump's conversation, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

While Pelosi previously avoided initiating an outright impeachment inquiry, calling the action "divisive" and saying that it was unpopular among voters, she announced that the House of Representatives would be moving forward with the inquiry on Sept. 24 once the whistleblower's claims came to light, saying, "The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law."

Just a few days later on Thursday, Sept. 26, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton broke her silence on the Speaker of the House's tough decision while receiving NARAL's Lifetime Achievement Award at the NARAL Pro-Choice America 50th anniversary dinner.

Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images

"This is a moment of reckoning, a historic moment, and I'm very grateful to Speaker Pelosi for her leadership," Clinton told the crowd during her acceptance speech, adding that how the lawmaker "addressed the question of impeachment is exactly in line with what a sobering decision she had to make."

The former Secretary of State didn't hold back on her former political adversary as well, saying, "This occupant of the Oval Office poses a clear and present danger to our future, to our democracy" and that the decision to impeach the president, whom she called a "corrupt human tornado," was an overdue one.

"We knew he was a corrupt businessman who cheated people," Clinton told the audience. "We knew that his campaign invited foreign adversaries to tamper with our elections. And now we know that in the course of his duties as our president, he's endangered us all by putting his personal and political interests ahead of the interests of the American people."

She added, "I don't care if you're for the [Democrats] or you're a Republican, when the President of the United States, who has taken an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, uses his position to in effect extort a foreign government for his political purposes. I think that is very much what the founders worried about in 'high crimes and misdemeanors.'"

President Trump has yet to respond to Clinton's comments surrounding his impeachment inquiry, but I wouldn't be surprised if he makes his feelings clear as the impeachment inquiry continues and more information comes to light.