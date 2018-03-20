It's no secret that Hillary Clinton isn't exactly the biggest fan of our current president, and I mean can you blame her? We've heard Clinton be critical of the Trump administration before, but I don't think Clinton has ever been seriously critical of any of the Trump children before. Well, that is until now. Hillary Clinton slammed Ivanka Trump's presidential hopes, and it's literally too perfect.

Clinton had her moment to grieve in private following her loss to now-President Donald Trump back in 2016. But that grieving period is clearly over, and Clinton has come out as one of President Trump's most vocal critics. Clinton even wrote an entire book that examines exactly what happened on her part during the 2016 election, so she naturally gets asked a ton of questions about how she feels about this current administration. Most recently, on March 13 Clinton sat down with Dutch TV host Eva Jinek of KRO-NCRV and was asked about the fact that first daughter Ivanka Trump has hinted that she wants to be president someday.

Jinek said, "Apparently Ivanka Trump wants to be the first female president of the United States." To which Clinton, without missing a beat, responded, "That's not going to happen." When the interviewer asked why she thought that, she added, "We don’t want any more inexperienced Trumps in the White House.”

Buuuurn.

In the explosive Michael Wolff exposé of the early months of the Donald Trump White House, one of the juiciest tidbits in a juicy book was the report that first daughter Ivanka Trump has aspirations to be the first female president. His book, Fire & Fury, detailed the role that Trump has in the White House and reported that she and her husband Jared Kushner had an agreement that if the opportunity to run for president presented itself, that she would go for it. Wolff wrote,

If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she’d be the one to run for president. The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump.

Clearly, Clinton does not think this is likely.

In the same interview, Clinton also said that she thinks that thanks to people who are sick of the Donald Trump administration, there is a very good chance that Democrats will come out on top following the upcoming midterm elections.

"I really believe there's an enormous amount of pent-up energy to take our country back away from the Trump administration," she said.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

AndI mean, it's far from impossible. If you look at what's been going on in the various special elections around the country since Donald Trump was inaugurated back in January 2017, things really are looking up for the Democratic party. In December 2017, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Doug Jones won in his home state of Alabama, which is a very traditionally Republican red state. In fact, he was the first Democrat to win in Alabama in 25 years, which is really saying something about how people in the state feel on the subject of how Trump is running the country.

Just a couple of days ago on March 14, Conor Lamb of the 18th congressional district in Pennsylvania won the district's seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The win was by an extremely narrow margin, but it was hugely significant, as this specific area in Pennsylvania is the heart of Trump country. In fact, Trump won the district in the 2016 presidential election by a whopping 20 points. So despite the fact that Lamb won by only 0.2 percent, it's saying a lot about how Trump states might swing in the midterms elections later this year.

So Clinton isn't wrong — things in the United States are changing. And she clearly feels confident enough that the same mistake of voting a Trump into the White House will not happen again.