White House adviser Jared Kushner has really been getting an earful. Following March 21 reports that he allegedly used the encrypted WhatsApp messaging app to conduct government business, people have called him out for apparent hypocrisy, with many thinking back on President Donald Trump's attacks on Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email. Representatives of Kushner at the White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's questions regarding the alleged app use. Even Hillary Clinton and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez roasted Jared Kushner's alleged WhatsApp use, because, of course they did. And in case you doubted, it was both hilarious and to the point.

This all stems from claims made by House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah E. Cummings (D-Maryland) on March 20. In a letter to White House counsel reported by The New York Times, Cummings claimed that Kushner's lawyer acknowledged in late 2018 that his client had allegedly used the app for official White House business, including with people overseas.

In a statement to Elite Daily on March 22, White House spokesperson Steven Groves said that “the White House has received Chairman Cummings’ letter of March 21.st As with all properly authorized oversight requests, the White House will review the letter and will provide a reasonable response in due course.” The White House did not immediately respond to additional questions regarding any confirmation of Kushner's WhatsApp use, who he may have spoken with, or whether he preserved records of any conversations in accordance with federal law.

The news prompted immediate reactions. On the evening of March 21, CNN tweeted a clip of news correspondent Anderson Cooper and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-California) discussing the matter. In it, the congressman called Kushner's alleged use of WhatsApp to communicate with foreign officials "ironic," given that President Trump has frequently criticized Clinton, his former opponent, for using a private email server while she was secretary of state, which she has since referred to as a "mistake." (Admit it: You've probably heard Trump say "her emails" or call for Clinton to be "locked up" at least once.)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, never one to mince words, quickly joined in and shared the clip to her Twitter, along with a snarky caption playing on the popular "but her emails" joke about Clinton. "But his WhatsApp," Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

Clinton followed up, "Tell me about it."

Elite Daily reached out to representatives of Kushner for comment on the tweets, but did not immediately hear back.

And apparently AOC gets as excited by political heavyweights (or just a good burn) as the rest of us, because her response was pretty relatable — just a series of exclamation points.

IDK about you, but it seems like many people are looking for some sort of explanation behind this alleged private messaging drama. For context purposes, Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for Kushner, reportedly told senior lawmakers in late 2018 that Kushner allegedly used WhatsApp for government business, including with foreign contacts, which may have violated federal records laws, per the March 21 report from The New York Times.

Although Lowell told the Times that it's unclear if Kushner shared classified information on the app and that his client did not violate federal records laws, it's hard to deny the irony in this situation.

The Clinton email scandal was a major talking point of the 2016 presidential election, after it was revealed in early 2015 that Hillary Clinton had sent government emails from a private email server, something she claimed was a "mistake," while serving as secretary of state under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2013. Her then-opponent Donald Trump slammed her for the scandal, labeling her "Crooked Hillary" and calling for her to be thrown in prison. Despite the drama, the FBI decided not to recommend charges, with then-FBI Director James Comey calling Clinton's handling of emails "extremely careless," but saying that it didn't rise to the level of willful criminal misconduct and "no charges [were] appropriate in this case." Nevertheless, Trump has continued to accuse Clinton of criminal wrongdoing regarding her emails.

With that, of course people would like to see Trump have the same energy he had with Clinton in this latest situation.

But will he? We'll have to wait and see on that one. In the meantime, maybe brace yourself for more roasts.