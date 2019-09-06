If you were ever tuned in to the Disney Channel in the early 2000s then you likely remember Lizzie McGuire and her eccentric style filling up your TV screen. Well, almost two decades later, it's been announced that the show is making a come back, and with it, a more grown-up version of Lizze's style is expected to return. So just as you can expect to see one of your favorite childhood TV characters return to your screen, you can now also expect a new makeup collection from Hilary Duff, the actress behind Lizzie McGuire's character. Hilary Duff's NUDESTIX Collection is a seven piece collection that launches on Tuesday, Sept. 10 and in my opinion, closely resembles the kind of beauty style we can expect from 30-year-old Lizzie.

Hilary's new NUDESTIX collection will launch exclusively on Nudestix.com, and while it doesn't launch until the Sept. 10, the items are available for pre-sale on the site right now. If you're not familiar with NUDESTIX, it is a women-owned beauty brand that delivers all its products in the form of sticks. The brand has a range of eye, lip, and face sticks that are designed for a super easy, seamless application.

As far as what you can expect from the new collection, the "palette" is dubbed the Day Dreamer Palette. And I use quotations as NUDESTIX's palettes are more like kits than they are your typical eye and face palettes. In the kit you'll find Nudies Matte All-Over Blush, Glow All-Over Highlighter, Gel Color Lip and Cheek Balm, and three Magnetic Luminous Eye Colors. The multi-use sticks are designed to be used all over the face — on eyes, lips, and cheeks alike, and each have a makeup brush built in at the other end of the stick. The palette comes in a gray metallic makeup bag that bares the words "DAY DREAMER" across the front and is finished off with a small pencil sharpener.

When it comes to how the collaboration came about, Duff shared with Allure that she is an investor in NUDESTIX and always wanted to have a line of her own, but due to the abundance of makeup lines in the beauty market, she felt a collaboration was a better fit. "The market is so saturated with everyone having makeup lines," the actress shared with Allure.

Courtesy of Nudestix

The mom of two also shared that even when she's not working on projects like the new Lizzie McGuire reboot and Younger, she does still love to wear makeup and try different looks. "I'm super busy, but I love makeup," she shared. "I'm constantly getting my makeup done, but using my fingers is really what I like to do." So out came the Daydreamer Palette equipped with makeup products that are designed to be applied with the help of your fingertips.

In addition to coming out with a new makeup collab, it's no secret that the star is also super busy working on the new Lizzie McGuire project and planning out more mature versions of those iconic looks that we knew and loved 20 years ago. Spoiler: the eccentric style is still in tact and will definitely be making a comeback, but this time, with a bag full of cool makeup sticks to boot.