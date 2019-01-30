H.E.R.'s "Best Part" Lyrics Are Literally All The Best Part

Let's hit pause on the base-thumping anthems, auto-tuned techno hits, and all of the noise out there right now. Instead, let's let the sweet melodies and soulful voice of H.E.R. sooth our minds and ease our worries. I mean, have you listened to this queen, guys? She's like comfort in a bottle, but also makes me feel sexy and powerful. H.E.R's "Best Part" lyrics are equal parts romantic and sad, which make it the best kind of love song.

You might think you haven't heard of H.E.R. yet, but you definitely have. She's currently one of the fan-favorites for the 2019 Grammy's Best New Artist award, which basically means she's about to be everywhere. Despite her mature demeanor and thoughtful music, she's only 21 years old. Sometimes, when I think about people that young winning major iconic awards and then I look around my kitchen at my Hot Pockets I feel... sad? Disappointed? Cheated by life and its wonders?

Still, this isn't about me. This is about H.E.R.! Listen to this song:

HERMusicVEVO on YouTube

Now read these lyrics:

You don't know, babe / When you hold me / And kiss me slowly / It's the sweetest thing / And it don't change / If I had it my way / You would know that you are

You're the coffee that I need in the morning / You're my sunshine in the rain when it's pouring / Won't you give yourself to me / Give it all, oh

I just wanna see / I just wanna see how beautiful you are / You know that I see it / I know you're a star / Where you go I follow / No matter how far / If life is a movie / Oh you're the best part, oh oh oh / You're the best part, oh oh oh / Best part

It's the sunrise / And those brown eyes, yes / You're the one that I desire / When we wake up / And then we make love / It makes me feel so nice

You're my water when I'm stuck in the desert / You're the Tylenol I take when my head hurts / You're the sunshine on my life

Swoon.

In doing just a quick little stalk session on Instagram, sunglasses are H.E.R.'s thing. In fact, the odds of her gracing the Grammy red carpet in sunnies is extremely high.

In honor of her nominations, she posted a video of herself dancing down some stairs with the caption:

OOOOODDD. 5 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS. I DONT EVEN KNOW WHAT TO SAY. BUT THANK YOU SO MUCH. GREATEST TEAM IN THE WORLD. IT’S BEEN A LOOONNNG TIME COMING! GOD IS GOOD ❤️

Not only is H.E.R. up for Best New Artist, but she's also earned nominations for Best R&B Album, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance, and for Album of the freaking Year. Not bad for a first-time nominee.

Congratulations Gabi! Can I call you Gabi? No? OK.

Anyway, I can't wait to see what happens!