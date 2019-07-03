It doesn't matter what your hobbies consist of or where you live in the world. The summer feels like one big, long party, which is why musicians never cease to surprise and delight fans with the most memorable hits of all time. Knowing your summer 2019 jam, according to your zodiac sign ensures you celebrate the right way all season long. Did your summer 2014 not revolve around Calvin Harris' "Summer"? What about Lana Del Rey's "Summertime Sadness"? What does your summer anthem reveal about you?

It's no coincidence the summer kicks off on the first day of Cancer season, either. Cancer signs are emotional, nostalgic, and always in their feels, which is exactly what so many of the iconic summertime jams emanate via their contagious melodies. I don't know about you, but the minute I listen to a song I like, I start feeling a trail of goosebumps on my arms. When the song is out-of-this-world amazing, my eyes start to water. The music, the melody, the words... it just feels like music released in the summer gets me in a totally different way. It captures the moment, the feeling, the vibe. Right? Right.

Here's your summer song, based on your sign:

Aries: The Black Keys, "Shine A Little Light"

The Black Keys on YouTube

You love anything high energy, Aries, and more importantly, who doesn't love The Black Keys? This catchy rock and roll tune is sexy AF and totally groovy for the summertime.

Taurus: Lizzo, "Boys"

Lizzo Music on YouTube

Slay, Taurus. You're a sensual being, thanks to your ruling planet, Venus, and fellow Taurus Lizzo is here to hook you up with some sweet beats you'll never forget.

Gemini: Ed Sheeran, "Beautiful People (Feat. Khalid)"

Ed Sheeran on YouTube

Lyrics make you swoon, Gemini, so who better than Ed Sheeran and Khalid to make your musical dreams a reality? If you haven't figured it out by now, this is your summertime jam.

Cancer: Julia Michaels, "17"

Julia Michaels on YouTube

You love to be in your feels, Cancer. I'm not going to lie, Julia Michaels really took it there with this single and I have a strong feeling it will resonate with you deeply this summer.

Leo: Ellie Goulding, "Hate Me"

elliegoulding on YouTube

Who are we kidding, Leo? You can't get enough of the drama, and luckily for you, Ellie Goulding's got you covered with some interesting lyrics, to say the least. Don't take this the wrong way, but this petty pop music is all you.

Virgo: Clairo, "Closer To You"

Clairo on YouTube

You're beyond unpredictable, Virgo. Truth is, despite your routine-loving ways and ultra-particular approach, there's something about Clairo's lyrics and strange beats that makes you totally swoon.

Libra: Ingrid Michaelson, "Freak Show"

Ingrid Michaelson - Topic on YouTube

Falling in love again, Libra? Admit it: Love is your main objective in life, and relationships are your middle name. But you're feeling daring this summer, and Ingrid Michaelson's "Freak Show" completely reminds me of you.

Scorpio: Katy Perry, "Never Really Over"

KatyPerryVEVO on YouTube

When you mate, you mate for life, Scorpio — who better than fellow Scorpio extraordinaire Katy Perry herself to tell it like it is this summer? Just because it's over doesn't mean it's really over, OK?

Sagittarius: G-Eazy ft. Tyga, "Bang"

GEazyMusicVEVO on YouTube

You'll do anything for a classic hiphop tune, Sag, and G-Eazy is hooking it up for you this season. Don't be afraid to blast this summertime hit with the windows down. You know you want to.

Capricorn: Kygo And Whitney Houston, "Higher Love"

KygoOfficialVEVO on YouTube

You typically take the more traditional route, Capricorn. Kygo's latest hit single features none other than the late legend Whitney Houston, which is enough to get you grooving from the moment you wake up.

Aquarius: Cardi B, "Press"

Cardi B on YouTube

You're so eclectic, Aquarius. You're not big on mainstream hits, but Cardi B's tunes know a thing or two about invoking your inner rebel.

Pisces: Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

ShawnMendesVEVO on YouTube

Admit it, Pisces. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' latest collab is everything you never knew you needed. With the way the stars are spicing things up in your favor this season, I know this will be a single you'll never forget.