Chrissy Teigen announced on Twitter that she'll be steering clear of Goya products from now on. Her boycott of the popular food company came after its CEO, Robert Unanue, publicly praised President Donald Trump while visiting the White House on Thursday, July 9. Here's why Chrissy Teigen is boycotting Goya Foods and inspiring others to do the same. Elite Daily reached out to Goya Foods for comment on Unanue's statements and the ensuing boycott, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Teigen joined many people across the country in boycotting Goya Foods after Unanue made an appearance at the White House on July 9. The visit came after President Trump signed the Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, which, according to the White House press release, is an executive order to "improve Hispanic Americans’ access to educational and economic opportunities."

During his address in the Rose Garden, Unanue praised Trump while speaking about his grandfather, who founded Goya Foods. According to its website, Goya Foods is now the "largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States."

"We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder, and that’s what my grandfather did," Unanue said. "He came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper. And so we have an incredible builder, and we pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow."

Unanue's comments about being "blessed" to have a leader like Trump got plenty of criticism online, especially given the Trump administration's increasingly restrictive immigration policies. Many users declared on social media that they would no longer use Goya's products, with the hashtags #Goyaway and #BoycottGoya trending on Twitter. Teigen shared her support of the boycott on Friday, July 10, tweeting, "F-------CK. A shame. Don’t care how good the beans taste though. Bye bye."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After users commented about Goya potentially going out of business due to the boycott, Teigen followed up with more tweets, writing, "You think they’re going under? I see a new Karen every day spouting off in a Trader Joe’s who will gleefully buy the beans. Don’t worry about f-cking GOYA." She also explained that she will do what she can to financially ensure the farms can carry on without Goya's business.

Teigen wasn't the only high-profile individual to take a stance against Goya Foods. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also shared her support for the boycott, tweeting, "Oh look, it's the sound of me Googling 'how to make your own Adobo.'" Lin-Manuel Miranda echoed Ocasio-Cortez's statement on Twitter, writing, "We learned to bake bread in this pandemic, we can learn to make our own adobo con pimienta. Bye."

With these high-profile celebrities on board, it looks like the boycott is gaining plenty of traction around the world.