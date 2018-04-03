Before there was High School Musical, everyone's dream high school where bursting into song was the norm was the one in Grease. The 1978 movie is unarguably a classic, and I'm still waiting for warmer weather so I can sing a reprise of "Summer Nights," but it looks like I won't have to wait until summer to enjoy a Grease singalong. The film is hitting select theaters again in honor of its 40th anniversary, and I need to buy tickets for the limited screenings ASAP. If you want to round up your Pink Ladies in time for a showing, here's where to watch Grease in theaters to commemorate its milestone anniversary.

Originally released on June 16, 1978, Grease is returning to theaters for two nights only, on Sunday, April 8, and Wednesday, April 11. With each day hosting a 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. screening, Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures will present the special anniversary event at over 700 locations nationwide. Turner Classic Movies Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz will also appear in exclusive commentary footage before and after the film itself. The timing of the anniversary screening preludes the release of Grease's 40th anniversary Blu-ray/DVD, which is due out on April 24.

Paramount Pictures

It's not often that a movie gets to return to theaters for a special anniversary, but Grease being one of those lucky few seemed like a no-brainer for people in charge. When news of the Grease re-release was first announced in March, Tom Lucas, Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations, said in a statement:

Whether you’ve seen it dozens of times and know the words to every song, or you’re in for the rare treat of seeing it for the first time, watching Grease on the big screen with an audience is an unforgettable experience that we’re delighted to offer movie lovers.

Revolving around greaser Danny and Australian sweetheart Sandy in the 1950s, Grease followed the pair's unexpected transition from being a short-lived summer fling to high school classmates. The movie was based on the success of the 1971 stage musical, which played on Broadway in 1972, 1994, and 2007. In 2016, Grease even became FOX's first foray into TV's live musical trend, and that adaptation is often regarded as one of the best live TV musicals. Clearly, Grease and different kinds of audiences go together like "rama lama lama ka dinga da dinga dong."

forJYRMMM on YouTube

It's not just fans who still get excited over the movie. In January 2018, stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John reunited at the G'Day Black Tie Gala event, where Newton-John said that she could finally enjoy the film without thinking about what work she could have done instead of Grease:

I think I was telling someone before that in the early days when we did the movie, I used to watch it and cringe. Like, 'Why did I do that and I could have done that.' But now, with all the time and the people [who] love it, I can relax and enjoy it. I couldn’t have done the movie if I hadn’t met [Travolta], because I really wasn’t sure I wanted to do it. He kind of came to talk me into it.

Well, it's a good thing she finally came around to starring in the film and eventually being proud of it. Otherwise, it would certainly make any encounters with fans who want to sing a duet of "You're the One That I Want" with her pretty awkward, right?

For more information on where your closest anniversary screening is located, search your zip code on the Fathom Events page for the Grease showings. I'm hopelessly devoted to scoring a ticket to one of them, so wish me luck!