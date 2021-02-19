Here's Where To Stream 'Promising Young Woman,' Because It's A Must-Watch

Every year, a big movie comes along that gets people talking. In 2020, it was definitely Emerald Fennell's sharp drama, Promising Young Woman. Featuring an unforgettable lead performance from Carey Mulligan, the movie explores trauma and rape culture through a provocative, candy-colored lens. For those wondering where to stream 2020's Promising Young Woman, you've come to the right place.

The movie follows Cassie (Mulligan), a med school dropout still haunted by the loss of her best friend, Nina (who took her own life after she was raped by one of their classmates). To deal with her grief, Cassie goes out to local bars each week and pretends to be drunk. When a "nice guy" ultimately take her home and attempts to assault her, she suddenly drops the act and teaches the terrified dudes a lesson about consent.

Cassie's double life changes when she reconnects with former classmate Ryan (Bo Burnham) and the two begin to fall for each other. At the same time, she gets her chance to get revenge on Al (Chris Lowell), the man who raped Nina, bringing her devastating revenge fantasy into focus.

The movie has a lot to say about self-destruction and the pervasiveness of rape culture in society, with an ending that drives those themes home in a completely unexpected way. While it's certainly been divisive among viewers, Promising Young Woman has ultimately earned plenty of praise for its clever yet heartbreaking tale.

Critics were impressed, too. It currently has 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and earned four Golden Globe nominations, including nods for Best Actress, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Motion Picture - Drama.

Promising Young Woman seems destined to become a serious Oscar contender in 2021, so you may be wondering where you can seek it out for yourself. As of Feb. 18, it isn't available for free with any streaming services. Luckily, there are still plenty of other places to buy or rent the movie digitally. Promising Young Woman is available on Amazon Prime, iTunes/Apple TV, FandangoNow, GooglePlay, and Vudu. It currently costs a steeper than average price of $19.99 to watch, since it's a premium on-demand release, but it's arguably worth it.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. You can also reach out to the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 or the Trevor Lifeline at 1-866-488-7386, or to your local suicide crisis center.