Game of Thrones has used music to foreshadow major moments in the past, but Sunday night's most recent episode included what will likely go down as the show's most definitive musical moment. Towards the end of the second episode of Game of Thrones' final season, Brienne's newly impressive squire Podrick sings a melancholy song about a woman named Jenny who dances with ghosts, and then the song is reimagined in the closing credits with Florence Welch as the singer. And yes, you actually can find Florence and the Machine's version of the song online. Here's where to stream Florence and the Machine's "Jenny's Song" and what the prophetic song could possibly mean for the series' ultimate ending.

Spoiler alert: This post contains mild spoilers from Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." Sunday night's new episode of Game of Thrones was all about everyone's final day in Winterfell before the Night King's army arrives. While some people used the time to hone battle strategies or plan out potential futures after the big fight, Tyrion (of course) led an all-night drinking party that helped Jaime, Brienne, Tormund, and more warriors take their minds off of the impending doom closing in on them. Once the wine had finally run out, Tyrion asked if anyone knew a song that could bring the party to an end, and Brienne's squire Podrick launches into a haunting tune about a woman named Jenny of Oldstones.

That was not the last we have heard of the song, though. In the closing credits of the episode, a version of "Jenny of Oldstones" sung by Florence and the Machine plays. The song is already available on Spotify for fans to stream as they please.

And Game of Thrones also released a lyric video for Florence and the Machine's "Jenny of Oldstones" on the show's YouTube channel.

The lyric video is of particular importance since many fans believe that this song is likely foreshadowing the end of Game of Thrones. "Jenny's Song" actually does appear in the original books, and is considered an important prophecy connected to the Messiah-like figure Azor Ahai and who will wind up on the Iron Throne.

The song is about a common woman named Jenny of Oldstones who fell in love with Duncan Targaryen, the crowned prince who was actually in line to sit on the Iron Throne ahead of Daenerys Targaryen's father Aerys II, A.K.A. the Mad King. Duncan's romance with Jenny was looked down upon by the Targaryen family, since he was actually supposed to enter into a political marriage with the Baratheons that would better solidify his rule over Westeros. But shockingly, Duncan chose to marry Jenny rather than take the Iron Throne, leaving the royal title instead to Daenerys' father Aerys II.

The story of Duncan and Jenny should remind fans of the current situation between Duncan's descendants Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow. Jon had just revealed to Dany that he is actually a Targaryen and the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, but the appearance of "Jenny's Song" in the episode also seems to be teasing that he may follow Duncan's lead of eschewing the throne for love. We will have to wait to see if this prophecy proves true, but at least fans can listen to Florence and the Machine's version of "Jenny of Oldstones" whenever they want on any music streaming site.