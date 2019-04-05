With Game of Thrones Season 8 coming up in just a few weeks, you're probably doing everything you can, to prepare for HBO's most anticipated finale. And aside from rewatching old episodes or avidly cheering on your favorite team (*cough* House Targaryen! *cough*), there is no better way to brace yourself than by ordering one of Shake Shack's special GOT-themed creations. So if you're looking to eat like they do in Westeros, here's where to get Shake Shack's Game of Thrones menu.

As of April 4, the New York City-based burger chain Shake Shack will be offering a "secret" Game of Thrones-themed menu to prepare for the show's final season. If you're deemed brave enough, according to the brand, you will be able to choose from two items: the "Dracarys Burger" for $10.99, and the "Dragonglass Shake" for $6.79. Honestly, I'll probably end up ordering both — it's a meal fit for any trained warrior.

The Dracarys Burger, which in Valyrian is called the "Drakaro Parkliapos," is a double Monterey Jack cheeseburger, which is grilled over a blazing dragon's flame, according to Shake Shack. It's topped with a spicy ShackSauce only a wildling could handle, along with juicy slabs of bacon. It will be available through April 21 at the Madison Square Park location in NYC (the only location serving up the menu), while supplies last, so make sure to get one while you still can. IDK about you, but I'd totally climb the wall for one of these babies.

Courtesy of Shake Shack

Next up is the the Dragonglass Shake, which is known in Valyrian as the "Zirtom Perzomy Rholitsos." It's packed with frozen custard and topped with what Shake Shack refers to as "shards of Dragonglass imported from the caves of Dragonstone." These will be available through May 19, and I would definitely approach these with caution — those Shake Shackians are pretty wily.

Courtesy of Shake Shack

One of the unique aspects about the Game Of Thrones secret menu is that you have to place your order speaking entirely in Valyrian, according to Shake Shack. But don't worry — I have your back. Below is a pronunciation guide to show you how to say everything you need to say, to effectively place your order. With a little practice, I'm sure you'll master the entire language in no time.

Courtesy Of Shake Shack

Oh and by the way, you can bet your bottom dollar I'll be saying "sir obujas!" ("bend the knee!") to everyone that bumps into me on the subway today LOL.

As previously mentioned, only one Shack location is serving up these eats fit for a GOT fan. According to the brand, Shake Shack's Madison Square Park location in New York City's Flat Iron District is the place to get these bites through April 21, while supplies last. So if you don't happen to live in the Big Apple, you probably won't be able to access the menu. Dang.

Shake Shack is coming in hot to prepare GOT fans for one of the most important TV finales out there. You'd best believe I'll be snagging myself a Dracarys Burger and a Dragonglass Shake for dinner after work. And just wait until you hear my Valyrian — I don't want to brag, but I've been practicing a lot. At this point, I could probably pass for a Stark sibling.