Come June 2019, you'll probably start seeing rainbow Bud Light bottles at your local bar. That's because Bud Light and GLAAD teamed up to release new bottles inspired by the LGBTQ flag in honor of Pride Month (which, yes, is June). If you're hoping to show your support with a drink at hand, you're probably wondering where to get rainbow Bud Light GLAAD bottles. Thankfully, it'll be pretty easy. However, you might have to grab a designated driver before you set off for a bottle or two.

Why is that, you ask? Well, according to Bud Light, the new rainbow aluminum bottles will be available in bars nationwide throughout June 2019. Therefore, if you're planning on stopping by your local bar to sip on some Bud Light out of the company's new rainbow bottles, make sure you have a ride back home.

Sure, these new bottles won't officially arrive in bars until June, but they already made a special debut in New York City on Saturday, May 4 during the GLAAD Media Awards. If you attended that event, there's a good chance you already saw the new bottles IRL. If you didn't, don't fret — June will be here before you know it, and you'll be able to honor Pride Month with a Bud Light at hand.

Believe it or not, bars aren't the only places you'll be able to grab a gradient Bud Light bottle when Pride Month comes around. According to Bud Light, the rainbow bottles will also be available at The Governors Ball Music Festival, which is taking place in New York City from May 31 to June 2. So if you're trying to get a sneak peak before hitting the bars, grab a bottle on Randall's Island during the gathering.

Andy Goeler, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light, talked about the company's new bottles in a press release, noting the importance of Bud Light's partnership with GLAAD. He said,

Bud Light has been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community since the 80s and we are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with GLAAD by collaborating with them on this new commemorative bottle that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and everything GLAAD does to support it. The way we see it, our beer is for everyone to enjoy, so we are looking forward to seeing Pride bottles at bars throughout the month of June and beyond.

Courtesy of Bud Light

If you're looking for even more reasons to buy a Bud Light Pride bottle at the bar, get this: From May 27 to June 30, Bud Light will donate $1 to GLAAD for every 100 cases of rainbow bottles that are sold, per the company's press release. Pretty cool, right?

Also, are you familiar with the Bud Light creed that's usually shown on the company's OG bottles? Well, that creed is replaced with an inclusive message on the Bud Light Pride bottles, making the limited-time release totally supportive of the LGBTQ community.

Again, if you're hoping to get your hands on one of these Bud Light Pride bottles come June 2019, visit your local bar throughout the month. (Just make sure you have a designated driver.)