One of my favorite parts about Christmastime is decorating my tree with a copious amount of candy canes. By the time the season's over, most of them are usually gone (a girl's gotta eat) — and this year won't be any different. But instead of snacking on peppermint candy canes, I'll be munching on mac and cheese-flavored ones. I know, I know... that isn't exactly the "norm," but mac and cheese is one of my favorite meals, and I'd be happy to enjoy its savory flavors in candy form. If you're also a fan of the cheesy delicacy, I'll show you where to get Mac & Cheese Candy Canes. Who wants to stick with boring old peppermint, anyway?

In order to purchase a box of Mac & Cheese Candy Canes, you'll have to visit Archie McPhee's website. The company — which is known for its funny products — created the flavor, and it's currently on sale for $5.95. (Once you think about it, that's probably cheaper than cooking a homemade bowl of the stuff, but I digress.) The box comes with six yellow-and-white-striped candy canes that taste like "instant mac and cheese."

In other words, you'll probably enjoy these if you grew up eating instant noodles on the reg (like me).

If you aren't convinced yet, let Archie McPhee persuade you to give the candy canes a try. The company's product description will make you feel super nostalgic, which might inspire you to buy a box. It says,

These candy canes taste like your childhood favorite — mac and cheese. It’s like comfort food-flavored comfort food! Macaroni and cheese has become a holiday family tradition in many parts of the country, so why not let our holiday candy reflect that?

Well, I have one thing to say about that:

One foodie who already tried the unique candy canes said they're "not bad," and I'll take her word for it. That person is JunkFoodMom, and she recently posted a description of the Mac & Cheese Candy Canes on her Instagram page. The snack enthusiast wrote, "This one isn’t bad! Smells like cheese and tastes like Mac n cheese but the sweetness overpowers the flavor eventually so it’s doable."

I don't know about you, but that's all the convincing I need.

In her Instagram caption, JunkFoodMom also admitted that she tried Archie McPhee's rotisserie chicken-flavored candy canes last year, and that it was "an experience." I think I'd like to try those, too. I mean, chicken with a side of mac and cheese is always a tasty meal... so why not try 'em in candy form?

These aren't the only uncommon candy cane flavors that Archie McPhee offers, though. After searching for candy canes on the company's website, I learned very quickly that it's offering other *interesting* flavors that'll make you scratch your head. Some of those flavors include pickle, clam, bacon, and coal. (FYI, the coal-flavored candy canes taste like cinnamon and smoke. Yum?)

If you're ready to ditch the peppermint sticks and indulge in savory candy canes this holiday season, you know where to go. But if you visit Archie McPhee's site on an empty stomach, you might end up with a collection of peculiar candy canes.