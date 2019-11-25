Sometimes gift cards can seem too impersonal to count as "good" presents. They're great as stocking stuffers, but you're often left wondering if the person will even use it. But giving the gift of free food is always appreciated, right? With DoorDash's newest offering, you can instantly give the gift of free food delivery. Here's where to get DoorDash gift cards to make holiday shopping easier than ever.

DoorDash unveiled the company's new gift cards on Monday, Nov. 25. The brand says this is the first time its offered DoorDash gift cards, and the digital and physical gift cards come in five designs that coordinate to special occasions. Purchasing and sending the card can be done in minutes. All you'll need is the recipient's email to send them a copy of the gift card. You can even track when the recipient opens the card to ensure they've received it, and since there's no expiration date on the, there's no need to rush to use it.

If you're ready to snag a gift card, you can head over to the DoorDash website, Paypal.com, BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, and Walmart.com. You can also buy a card in person at Target, Best Buy, Albertsons, Giant Eagle, and Safeway. There gift cards are valued at $25, $50, $100, and $200, with some customizable options. On Amazon, where you can choose a digital card valued from $25-$100.

To redeem a gift card, all you need to do is enter the code on the gift card into the DoorDash app or online before you place your order. The gift card amount will go toward the cost of your food order, service and delivery fees, and even tips (!!!) — so you won't have to worry about a thing. With access to the more than 310,000 stores on DoorDash across over 4,000 cities your DoorDash gift card will allow you to instantly order your fave dishes from restaurants like The Cheesecake Factory, McDonald's, Chipotle, and Chili's.

You can even score Black Friday deals on the cards. At Walmart.com, you'll get 10% off gift cards from Nov. 28 through Nov. 29. There's also a cyber week promo at Walmart.com, where you'll get 10% off gift cards from Dec. 1 through Dec 8. Stock up to save them for yourself or to hand out as last-minute gifts. Either way, it's hard turn down food delivery during cozy season.