Chances are you've probably never wondered what color your personality is, but thanks to a trending new quiz on TikTok, that might all be about to change. A personality quiz from a Korean website is generating buzz on the app by claiming to dissect your character traits by using a combination of four colors — and, depending on who you ask, it's actually pretty accurate. Ready to try it out for yourself? Here's where to find the personality quiz going viral on TikTok.

TikTok's Color Personality Test is actually based on the personality temperament theory by Don Lowry, according to Hashtag Hyena. This profiling system, which Lowry created in 1978, is based on the idea that every person's personality can be categorized by a unique color combination made up of levels of blue, orange, green, and gold. Lowry's theory claims that every person has two main colors that make up their character. For example, blue personalities are people-oriented while greens are independent thinkers. Meanwhile, gold personalities are planners while orange personalities are action-oriented.

While the test is supposedly based on this theory, keep in mind the quiz doesn't share its methodology for coming up with with the color, and I noticed I got several different results after taking the quiz a few times. I also noticed that at the end of each test, the quiz makers appeared to assign Myers-Briggs Type Indicators like ENFP to the end of the URLs, seeming to suggest that might have something to do with the results.

To find your own unique combination, you'll have to go to the Microsoft Paint-inspired ktestone.com to answer 12 different questions mainly focused on how you interact with others and how you'd act in different situations, i.e. preparing for a trip or your work flow. Keep in mind that the website is in Korean, so you'll need to translate it first to go through the questions and get your results in English. At the end of the test, you'll get your resulting color as well as a very detailed analysis of how the test got to that conclusion. If you answered your questions accurately, it's likely it'll be eerily accurate — and many TikTokers are sharing their results through the #PersonalColorAnalysis tag. As of March 16, the tag has 2 million views, and according to ktestone.com, more than 31,600,000 people have taken the test on the site.

In addition to giving you a brief description of how each color corresponds with a certain personality trait (who knew Sprout signified a lazy person stuck in the house?), the website also gives you information about color personalities that you're most compatible with.

Keep in mind that in order to share your results via TikTok, you'll need to screenshot any parts of the quiz you want to post or you'll have to take a video of you going through the personality quiz. Most people are sharing their results using the Green Screen effect so they can talk about them as the results appear in the background. To do this, you'll want to open your app, then tap the plus sign at the bottom of the screen. From there, you can select "effects" at the left of the record button and slide over until you see the Green Screen tab. Select which one you want, then upload your quiz results to comment on.

After posting, don't forget to ask your friends to share their results so you can see which ones are most ~compatible~ with your color.