Finding a new podcast to tune into can be difficult, especially since there are so many options to choose from. That's why Spotify is launching Podcasts Charts for the first time ever, to make it easier for listeners to search for trending and top podcasts. You'll see updates on newly-launched shows, the most popular podcasts, and more. Here's where to find Spotify's new Top Podcast Charts to start discovering all kinds of shows.

Beginning Tuesday, July 14, Spotify is launching its new "Top Podcasts" and "Trending Podcasts" charts across 26 markets, including the United States, the UK, Mexico, Brazil, Sweden, Germany, and Australia, according to an email from the company. With over 1 million podcasts in the Spotify catalog, listeners have been limited to searching for one-off podcasts or sifting through curated genres until now. The new podcast charts expand discovery options, giving listeners the ability to navigate the most-listened-to and trending shows, all in one place.

You can access Top Podcasts on the Spotify app on your phone. If you don't have the app, can download it from the App Store or Google Play. Once you've opened the app on your phone, you'll want to tap "Search/Browse," then choose "Podcasts," which will bring you the Podcasts genre, and there, you'll find "Podcast Charts." When you choose Podcast Charts, you'll be able to see the different top podcasts across the app, including top podcasts from other countries.

Courtesy of Spotify

In "Top Podcasts," you'll see a numbered chart of the overall most-listened-to podcasts, which is determined by recent listener numbers. The chart will be updated daily so that you can stay up-to-date with what's popular in the podcast world. In addition to overall top podcasts, users in the United Sates, the UK, Mexico, Brazil, Sweden, Germany, and Australia will see Top Podcasts separated out by 17 different categories: Arts, Business, Comedy, Education, Fiction, Health & Fitness, History, Leisure, Music, News, Religion & Spirituality, Science, Society & Culture, Sports, Technology, True Crime, TV & Film

If you select "Trending Podcasts," you'll see a numbered list of the fastest-climbing podcasts users are listening to. Since the charts are compiled by a unique algorithm that allows new podcasters the chance to be discovered, you'll also find a variety of just-launched shows.

Courtesy of Spotify

The new Podcast Charts expands Spotify's current curated offering for users, such as podcast editorial playlists, Your Daily Drive/Wellness, and Your Daily Podcasts. With an assortment of podcasts at your fingertips, get ready to access all the fan-favorite shows and upcoming content. The update is rolling out Tuesday, July 14, so if you don't see it right away, make sure your app is up to date with the latest version, and you'll be on your way to checking out the hottest podcasts of the moment.