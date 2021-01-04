With Season 25 of The Bachelor set to premiere on Monday, Jan. 4, Houseparty is inviting Bachelor Nation to flex their knowledge of the show. While tuning in to watch leading man Matt James hand out rose after rose on his journey to find love, fans can head to the Houseparty app to test their expertise on the long-running show, thanks to a new trivia deck. Here's where to find Bachelor trivia on the Houseparty app to play with your friends and make those long commercial breaks something you actually look forward to.

Starting on Monday, Jan. 4, viewers can invite their Bachelor crew to test their knowledge of the franchise with Houseparty’s new Bachelor Nation Trivia deck, which was developed with help from experts from the ABC show. With 100 questions and facts to test your expertise in, you can expect to answer trivia questions about the Bachelor production process, memorable moments in Bachelor history, and more. The trivia deck will be available throughout the Bachelor season, making it a fun way to pass any long rose ceremonies or commercial breaks with your friends.

To find the deck, you'll want to open your Houseparty app and tap the dice icon in the top righthand corner to access the different game options. Tap the Trivia option, then you should see Bachelor Nation, aka the most dramatic trivia ever, at the very top. From there, you can tap play to invite your friends to play against you on the Houseparty app or test your own Bachelor knowledge solo. Keep in mind that fellow players will need to be on the Houseparty app to join, so send them an invitation to get started if they haven't already.

Courtesy of Houseparty

In addition to the launch of the trivia deck, Houseparty is also making it easier to hold ~festive~ virtual watch parties by adding Bachelor Frames to your parties. You can choose one of the 12 rose-inspired backgrounds to use as your backdrop by tapping the picture icon in the bottom lefthand corner and tapping the green check button to set it one as your frame after checking out the options.

Unfortunately, the themed frames and the trivia game will only last during Season 25, so don't sleep on making it a weekly tradition during your Monday watch parties. Your Zoom and rosé routine could always use a little shake-up, right?