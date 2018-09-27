The recent allegations facing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, which he has denied, have awakened an important discussion in the United States. Representatives for Kavanaugh did not reply to Elite Daily's request for comment. As women like Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez, and Julie Swetnick come forward to share their stories, other survivors have been inspired by these acts of bravery. However, the trauma associated with sexual assault is not an easy experience to cope with, and that's why certain organizations are more important than ever. So, for those wanting to join the fight and do what they can, here's where to donate to support sexual assault survivors.

The discussion about supporting sexual assault survivors have certainly been ignited over the past few months, and even more so in recent weeks. The historic Me Too movement has led many women and men to stand up and speak out on behalf of witnessed injustices against women, ranging from sexual assault to pay inequality. These movements have certainly made an impact, but there's no way they can succeed without the support of organizations dedicated to assisting women. So, in order to help keep this momentum going, here's a handful of organizations to donate to whose mission is to support sexual assault survivors. No matter how much, your donation matters.

National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images The National Sexual Violence Resource Center is an organization dedicated to preventing and responding to sexual assault by providing resources to survivors. According to their website, donations directly benefit NSVRC's efforts to create more resources for survivors and work towards a future where sexual violence is no longer a problem facing the public. Donations can be made by mail or online, and online donations can actually be sent to a number of different funds all dedicated to supporting sexual assault survivors, including The Relief Fund for Sexual Assault Victims, Vision of Hope Fund, and more.

The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) Mark Makela/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) is an online network that provides research, statistics, and resources concerning sexual assault and violence. According to RAINN Development Director Chelsea Bowers, a donation of only $42 can help RAINN assist one survivor, but there are other ways to get involved in the organization's mission. Whether its volunteering, fundraising, or just sharing a link on social media, there are a ton of ways to support RAINN's mission, and millions of survivors.

Planned Parenthood Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Planned Parenthood's mission has always been to be a space where women feel supported no matter the circumstance. Although the nonprofit has been under attack from the Trump administration recently, that hasn't stopped concerned citizens and activists from standing up and fighting on behalf of the organization. Planned Parenthood not only provides reproductive safety and research to women, and those resources are key for sexual assault survivors. So, to support this organization, opt for a weekly or monthly contribution that ranges from $15 to $50.

American Bar Association Commission on Domestic & Sexual Violence Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images The American Bar Association Commission on Domestic & Sexual Violence is dedicated to raising awareness about sexual assault and providing survivors with more accessible support by partnering with the U.S. Department of Justice. By donating, the ABA plans to develop more programs and expand services to survivors in order to support them further.