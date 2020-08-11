If you’re on TikTok, Instagram, or any other form of social media, you’ve probably noticed the strawberry dress blowing up your feeds. And while all your favorite influencers are rocking it, the dress has even been blowing up in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons crowd, too. That’s right, the current “it” dress seen everywhere recently has even become Animal Crossing’s must-have item.

OK, so the dress didn’t originate on Animal Crossing. It was actually designed by Kosovo designer Lirika Matoshi. It's a gorgeous, soft pink, tea-length dress covered with sparkling strawberries. It has tulle layering, giving the midi-dress a soft, princess-y feel, and the ruffles and puffy sleeves scream "cottagecore" in the best way. The dress has plenty of intricate details all adding up to it being the cutest article of clothing I’ve ever seen, so it’s not shocking the strawberry dress is making the rounds on TikTok and Instagram. And, it’s not new either. American model Tess Holliday wore it to the 2020 Grammys. If you want to get one of your own and have some extra money to spend, you can find the Strawberry Midi Dress ($490, Lirika Matoshi) on Matoshi's website.

If, like me, you’ve watched about a million TikTok videos of people waiting for the dress, dancing around in the dress, remaking the dress, and generally being absolutely in love with it. However, it's sadly out of my — and I'm sure a lot of other people's — budget. But that didn't stop people from getting their hands on the dress somehow. Several people have bought dupes online. Others have made the design in Animal Crossing for their characters. EmYataki virtually made one with a poufy skirt and didn’t lose the front ribbon details. Another user created one that has the plunging neckline down to a tee.

Matoshi’s dress is simply magnificent, so it’s no wonder people are clamoring for a piece of it any way they can get it. Whether you’re treating yourself or your villager, this strawberry dress is probably everything you’ve ever wanted in a piece of clothing. Go forth and enjoy it.