With an engagement potentially on the way, Joe Alwyn may have to start shopping for rings soon. But what kind of engagement ring do you get for the literal Queen of Love Songs?! Here's what Taylor Swift's future engagement ring will reportedly look like.

The pop star reportedly knows exactly what she wants. According to insiders, she's looking for a simple ring that withe a timeless sort of elegance.

“Taylor isn’t interested in a big obnoxious ring,” an insider shared in the most recent issue of Us Weekly. “She’d like something elegant and simple.”

In fact, it looks like Swift is reportedly pretty much all set for every aspect of the wedding planning process — from ring selection to wedding planning. According to the insider, the 29-year-old singer has "been collecting bridal magazines since she was a little girl." The insider continues by saying that, because of the bridal magazines, Swift is ready to “finally get down to the business of planning a wedding” as soon as Alwyn pops the question.

And Alwyn, 28, is reportedly more than ready to pop the question to Swift in the near future. "They’ve never been happier,” the insider tells Us Weekly. “Joe wants to marry her, and she wants to marry him. They’re in a great place as a couple. He’s just waiting to find the perfect time to propose.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift's friends are reportedly super excited for Alwyn to finally pop the question to their pal. "Taylor’s friends are all talking about a proposal and how she really wants to marry Joe,” the insider adds to Us Weekly. “He’s her dream guy.”

Since first being linked together in May of 2017, Swift and Alwyn have been living a very low-key life living together in London. "They’re very low-key and normal. They work out, watch movies together and have friends over,” a source Us Weekly back in December of 2018.

Obviously, having a low-key relationship is a turn from Swift's super public previous relationships... Tom Hiddleston, anyone?!

But this new relationship has reportedly been a welcome change of pace for Swift. "She’s much happier without her personal life out in the open,” a friend told Us Weekly. “She credits Joe for that and realizes how much better off she is.”

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While she didn't mention him overtly, Swift did allude to her relationship with Alwyn a few times in the recent essay she penned for Elle.

First, she talked about how she's learned that taking things slow can be better than diving right in.

"All that glitters isn’t gold, and first impressions actually aren’t everything," she wrote. "It’s impressive when someone can charm people instantly and own the room, but what I know now to be more valuable about a person is not their charming routine upon meeting them (I call it a 'solid first 15'), but the layers of a person you discover in time. Are they honest, self-aware, and slyly funny at the moments you least expect it? Do they show up for you when you need them? Do they still love you after they’ve seen you broken? Or after they’ve walked in on you having a full conversation with your cats as if they’re people? These are things a first impression could never convey."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She also talked about how she's learned that games are unnecessary.

"In a real relationship or friendship, you’re shooting yourself in the foot if you don’t tell the other person how you feel, and what could be done to fix it," she continued. "No one is a mind reader. If someone really loves you, they want you to verbalize how you feel. This is real life, not chess."