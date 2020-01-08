If someone were to ask you to list the qualities you want in a partner, chances are that list would be pretty long. People are complicated and have equally complex needs. But somewhere on that list, there's probably one value or personality trait that stands out from the rest. It's the characteristic that anyone who hopes to have your heart for the long-haul will need to embody. If you're dating someone new and you aren't sure what that standout trait is for them yet, one way to get some insight is to consider the quality each zodiac sign values most in a partner.

For some of the zodiac signs, the quality they most desire in a partner is one that they themselves embody, because they want to be in sync, and thus as compatible, as possible. For other signs, the most important quality someone they're dating should embody is one that will provide more balance in the partnership; traits that help them address areas where they struggle or that meet an emotional need. Here's what each zodiac sign is looking for in their partner when it comes to the quality they value most.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): Enthusiasm

Aries is a bold and passionate fire sign that's always seeking out new experiences and excitement. They're highly spontaneous and like to follow their instincts. They really appreciate a partner who shares the same enthusiasm for life and is ready to go along with them on any new adventure.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Affectionate

Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet associated with love and romance, so it's no surprise that this sign really appreciates a partner who isn't afraid to show their love. Taurus is confident and loving, but a lack of affection will bring out this sign's stubborn and jealous side. That's why a SO that isn't afraid to pile on the PDA brings out the best in the bull.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Wit

For a highly intellectual and complex air sign like Gemini, the world is one great mystery to crack. While Gemini can get very interested in and focused on a new potential partner, if there's no depth there to intrigue them they move on quickly. What they're seeking is someone who can match their level of wit; someone who keeps them on their toes and continually excites them.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Kindness

Cancer has a soft and vulnerable heart once you get through all their outer emotional armor. They love with their whole being, but they can be a bit on the sensitive side. Because of this, it's important that they have a partner who's kind and gentle with their heart above all else.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): Loyalty

Leo may have a reputation for being a little self involved, but that's really not all that fair. Sure, Leo has a strong sense of self worth, but they're also the most loyal to people they love. Once you're in Leo’s inner circle, they'll protect you fiercely and they expect the same level of loyalty in return.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): Thoughtfulness

Virgo has a tendency to take care of all the people in their life. They're the first person to show up when you're in crisis, and are more than happy to step in and take care of what needs to be done without being asked. But this can be exhausting for Virgo over time, so a partner who's thoughtful and reciprocates without being asked is like a dream come true for this sign.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): Fairness

For Libra, balance is everything. Ruled by Venus, the planet associated with love, Libra has no problem at all with showing affection and being romantic, but they do expect reciprocity in all things, lest they become resentful. A partner with an innate instinct and desire for fairness in all things gets Libra on a deep level and knows just how to treat them right.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Trustworthiness

For a water sign like Scorpio, trust is always their greatest desire and struggle. All Scorpio truly wants is to be able to fully trust their partner and feel safe to share their softer, more emotional side.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Optimism

Sagittarius is a born optimist. Because they're ruled by Jupiter, the planet associated with luck, life just seems to have a way of working out for this sign. As a result, they just don't get pessimists. Why focus on negativity when life is so full of opportunity and excitement? Instead, they're drawn to people who share their perpetually upbeat attitude about life.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Responsibility

Listen, Cap is working hard. They've got goals and have every intention of achieving them. So, they need a partner who shares a similar level of ambition and the responsibility to follow through. They don't want to babysit or manage another person's life. Everyone needs to be a grown up in a relationship with Cap.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): Independence

Aquarius is a very independent sign. They're comfortable in their own company and need a fair amount of space in their relationship to be happy. So, a partner who's also independent and won't put pressure on Aquarius to conform (to anything, really) is just the right fit for this unique sign's heart.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20): Romance

Pisces is a true romantic at heart and they've long dreamed of a relationship with a partner who will sweep them off their feet on a regular basis. It's these gestures, both grand and small, that make Pisces feel the most loved and appreciated.

Truth be told, the perfect partner for all the zodiac signs is a combination of some or all of these traits, but if push comes to shove there's usually one that stands out above the rest. Once you know what that trait is, you can feel empowered to never settle for less than what you need to feel truly fulfilled in your partnership.