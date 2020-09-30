Here's The 1 Thing You Struggle To Forgive Your SO For, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

You could have the best partner in the world (and you deserve nothing less!), but there'll likely be times throughout your relationship when they're going to need your forgiveness. People are imperfect and make mistakes, and most of the time those mess-ups are relatively small and easy to move past when your partner offers a sincere apology. But there may also be times when you really struggle to forgive your partner or actually feel like it’s impossible, even when they're truly sorry. In these rare cases, it's because they've crossed your line, and sometimes there's no going back.

But here's the thing: Even if the mistake ends the relationship, forgiveness should always be on the table — if not for them, then for you. Holding onto grudges and anger can be hard on you in the long run. This doesn't mean, however, that you have to let someone who disregards your boundaries back into your life; it's just that, by choosing to forgive, you get to let go of all the toxicity and move on.

That said, here's the one thing you likely have the most difficulty getting over and forgiving a partner for based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): Betrayal

For the most part, Aries isn't one to hold grudges for long. They're all about action and forward motion, and they don't have the longest attention span, so they're usually ready to move on relatively quickly. That is unless they feel betrayed by someone who goes behind their back, undermines them, or tries to throw them under the bus. That’s when you’ll see a whole new, unforgiving side of Aries.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Mockery

Taurus is confident and sure of their self-worth. They're loving and respectful of others and expect the same in return. They don't mind a bit of teasing and can laugh at themselves, unless they feel like they're being mocked and degraded. This erodes the foundation of the relationship, which is built on love and respect. They won’t stand for this kind of behavior from friends, lovers, or strangers.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Negativity

Gemini's a breezy, optimistic sign. They're brimming with curiosity and enthusiasm for life and they don't take it well when people try to bring them down. If there's one thing that turns Gemini off more than boredom, it's pessimism. If you introduce a ton of negativity into Gemini’s life, don't expect to be part of it for long.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Infidelity

Cancer is known for being very sensitive, thanks to both their connection to the Moon (the heavenly body associated with emotion) and being a water sign. This emotional vulnerability makes them slow to let people in because when they love, they love hard. Their greatest fear is infidelity, because when they're hurt it cuts very deep and makes them feel even more cynical about love. Once you wound a Cancer by cheating, don't expect forgiveness to come easily, or really ever.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Rejection

There's very little that can wound a confident Leo’s pride, but rejection from a loved one is their greatest vulnerability. They want to feel loved and appreciated by the people in their life. They're generous with their heart, warm, and loving to those they care for. To be turned down or closed off by someone they genuinely care about is the kind of wound that takes time to heal, so Leo's slow to forgive, lest it happen again.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): Dishonesty

It can be tricky to get close to Virgo, who's very critical and careful about who they let in. As a result, when you get Virgo's heart, they're fully invested in you. That means they'll let most of the little petty stuff go, although they will call you out on it. But if there's one thing they can't let slide, it's dishonesty. You can be harsh and make mistakes, and Virgo will understand and help to course correct. But lie to a Virgo and you lose their respect, and there’s no coming back from that.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): Humiliation

Libra's all about fairness and balance, so they can often see all sides of an argument. This makes them very naturally forgiving. However, there's one thing they won't stand for, and that's a partner who humiliates them. That doesn't matter if it's in front of an audience of people, or being degraded and embarrassed in their own home. This throws Libra out of balance in a way that's unforgivable to them.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Disloyalty

For all their swagger and sexual magnetism, there's really only one thing Scorpio truly needs and expects in a relationship, and that's unwavering loyalty. They need a partner who they can count on to have their back through thick and thin. That someone also needs to present a unified front to the world, even if they disagree in private, and be the person they can trust completely. Disloyalty is the quickest way to lose a Scorpio’s heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Emotional Manipulation

Sagittarius is a free spirit who values their independence. They aren't in any rush to settle down, and when they do it's with someone who gets how they operate and doesn't try to control them. If there's one thing they won’t stand for, it's any form of emotional manipulation, because they won't be controlled. That includes passive-aggressiveness and gaslighting. Not only will Sag want out, but they may also be so offended they'll never want to see you again.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Disrespect

Capricorn is hardworking and driven. They pride themselves on achievement and always being the best version of themselves they can. But they also understand that people are a work in progress, so they have a surprising amount of patience with their partners. That is unless they feel disrespected or like their hard work is going unappreciated. They believe they've earned the right to be respected and won't settle for anything less.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): Cruelty

For all Aquarius’ apparent aloofness, they actually have the heart of a humanitarian. They can sometimes feel totally overwhelmed by the seemingly endless cruelty of the world, so they seek to fill their lives with activities that improve conditions and people who radiate kindness. They have no tolerance for cruelty, casual or otherwise. It's also not so much that they hold a grudge, but when they see someone being unkind it just changes the way they view them forever.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20): Nothing

Pisces is by far the most forgiving sign in the zodiac. That comes down to their incredible empathy and intuition. They can put themselves in the other person's shoes in almost any situation. This makes forgiveness come easy to them. That doesn't mean that they'll stay in a relationship if they're unhappy, just that it won’t take long for them to forgive and move on from the hurt.

While these signs may be able to forgive in time, they'll rarely forget when people cross their boundaries, nor should they feel like they have to. However, letting go of a grudge itself can be very healing — even when there’s no repairing the divide it's created in the relationship.