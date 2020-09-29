Grab your books and head back to school; Saved By the Bell is officially coming back. The reboot of the classic high school sitcom will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 25, just in time for Thanksgiving break. Here's how to watch the Saved By the Bell reboot so you're not late for class.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, Peacock announced that the new Saved By the Bell series will premiere on the streaming service this fall. The original series ran from 1989 to 1993 on NBC and followed the hijinks of the students at Bayside High. In the upcoming reboot, those students have grown up to become the teachers themselves, and they'll be doling out their expertise to a whole new cast of teens.

Elizabeth Berkeley and Mario Lopez will reprise their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar will return as Zack Morris, who plays a big role in shaping present-day Bayside High. The official synopsis reads:

In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

The new cast members of the series include Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah, and Haskiri Velazquez. They're not the only changes made for this updated version. While the original Saved By the Bell was shot in front of a live audience and featured a laugh track, the new series will be a single-camera comedy, like 30 Rock or The Mindy Project (both of which executive producer Tracey Wigfield worked on).

Lopez spoke about the Saved By the Bell reboot in an interview on The John Roa Show, saying, "It's a little edgier, not like dirty by any means, but a little edgier and hipper and a lot of fun. We have a great young cast. And some of the old cast is back. And it's pretty clever the way they've sort of set the characters to where they are now."

You can watch Saved By the Bell when it premieres on Peacock on Wednesday, Nov. 25.