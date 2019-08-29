Hey now, hey now, this is truly what dreams are made of. The Lizzie McGuire reboot series is officially happening, which means millennials everywhere will once again get to hang out with their favorite Disney Channel star. The new Disney+ series will chronicle Lizzie's life as a 30-year-old living her dreams in New York City. But, it's been quite a while since new episodes of the original Lizzie McGuire aired, so a lot of fans might be looking for a way to catch up with Lizzie, Gordo, Miranda, and the whole gang. Here's how to watch classic Lizzie McGuire episodes before the reboot happens, so everything about the original can be fresh in your memory.

Lizzie McGuire premiered on Disney Channel in 2001 and aired until 2004. It basically helped define teen girlhood for an entire generation as audiences watched Lizzie (played by Hilary Duff) navigate life alongside her animated inner monologue. This time around Duff hopes that Lizzie will be there for her fans in the same way by bringing relatable moments to life again. Only this time, those moments will be geared to an adult audience. Per Entertainment Weekly, Duff said:

Now Lizzie is turning 30. She was everybody’s best friend. She was there for such pivotal moments in their preteen life. Entering your 30s is a really big deal. I think – and I think Disney agrees – but I think it’s just the right time for her to step back in and to have her go along with you in your 30s. All of the fun times and all of the big monumental moments that you’re faced with, I just thought that was such opportunity there for her to be grown up and for her to be there for women again.

But before you jump back into life with Lizzie through the reboot, you can relive your favorite early 2000s moments from the original series. The entire series is available to purchase on all the usual suspects of streaming: iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay, and YouTube. If you're looking for another option, a fan account on YouTube called Official Lizzie McGuire has uploaded a number of classic moments and episodes.

If you'd prefer to watch your episodes of the original Lizzie McGuire and the reboot all in one marathon binge, you're in luck. Disney+ will be the new home for the original Lizzie McGuire episodes (along with a whole lot of other Disney Channel original series). That means that all the Lizzie McGuire content fans are looking for will live on one platform, once it launches in November.

Duff teased to EW that there's a lot in store for 30-year-old Lizzie. She said:

There’s a lot of questions that need answering and a lot of new things on the horizon for her. She has a few really cool quirks and her job is really cool but she still hasn’t totally found her way and that’s going to be part of the journey.

Disney+ launches in the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands on Nov. 12 and in Australia and New Zealand on Nov. 19.