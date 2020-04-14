With apps like Zoom and Houseparty only continuing to skyrocket in popularity, there is no shortage of ways to stay connected with your friends and family — and, in some cases, add some fun to your online interactions. If you're looking for a new way to virtually hang out with your loved ones, the Marco Polo app is a great way to switch things up with a platform that lets you conduct video conversation on your own time. Here's how to use the Marco Polo app and check it out for yourself.

Unlike many other video-focused apps, Marco Polo is great for busy individuals because it doesn't require all participants to be live at the same time. Instead, you can record your video response to a conversation when you have time, and send them to your recipients of choice to listen to and reply back to your message at a later date when they're free. The Marco Polo app also has some fun add-ons that let you customize your responses, including voice filters, emojis, and visual filters, taking it a step above other similar video platforms like Zoom and Google Hangouts.

The best part about this platform is that unlike many live conferencing platforms, all your video conversations are saved and stored in the Cloud and you can access any of them at a later date.

If you're ready to get started, you'll first want to download the platform, which you can access both for iOS or Android devices. Once you create an account for yourself and link your contacts, you'll start seeing which of your fellow users are "live" in your feed as well as a row of your favorite contacts on the top (those you most frequently Polo with). You can either chat one-on-one with someone or have a group call.

Once you're ready to start a conversation, you can click on the user or users you want to connect with. You can record a Polo by simply pressing the "Start" button and the "Stop" button. Once other people respond, you can head back to the group and click on their icons to hear and see what they have to say.

Again, none of these virtual conversations are happening in real time, so it's completely up to you to control how quickly or how slowly they progress with how fast you choose to respond.