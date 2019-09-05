To save money, I’m big on cooking meals at home — as a seasoned (amateur) chef, I’ve learned to make all kinds of homemade delicacies over the last several years. But sometimes after a long day of work, ordering food from Grubhub is inevitable… and using its latest feature, “Perks,” will totally end up saving you cash on food. So, if you're interested in ordering food for delivery totally guilt-free, here's how to use Grubhub’s new “Perks” feature.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 4, online food-delivery platform, Grubhub, is offering a brand new in-app feature called “Perks.” Basically, according to the press release, it presents users with tantalizing offers from nearby restaurants, as well as the chance to earn and redeem loyalty rewards points, according to the press release. There might be a special deal at your favorite nearby Indian restaurant, or BOGO fries at your neighborhood pub. Either way, the giveaways and incentives are exclusive to the app, and can be redeemed digitally, on the restaurants’ individual app, or physically in-store.

Accessing “Perks” is actually simple. In the latest version of the Grubhub and Seamless apps on your mobile device, you will see a “Perks” tab at the bottom of the screen, according to the press release. Upon clicking “Redeem,” you’ll see all the rewards you’ve earned or are offered, and if you navigate to “Earn,” you can see all nearby restaurants that have loyalty programs. There, you can enroll and track your progress, to eventually get freebies. The brand also recommends checking out the Grubhub Blog, as well as the brand's Facebook and Instagram pages, to stay up-to-date on trends and deals. Like I said: It's so easy.

Right now at participating locations through the app, you can take advantage of several delicious deals. According to the press release, Taco Bell is offering free Cheesy Gordita Crunches, Auntie Anne's is giving away free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels, Red Lobster is doling out 12 free Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and stopping by Smoothie King will get you a free 20-ounce smoothie. My mouth is truly watering.

In the press release, Grubhub's Founder and CEO, Matt Maloney said the brand wants to keep its customers happy and its partnering restaurants in business. And that's why he believes this loyalty program works so well.

According to the press release, Maloney said:

Restaurants have always used free food as a perk for their VIP diners - to keep them happy and coming back. We have now extended this practice to Grubhub diners by building loyalty tools so our restaurant partners can promote their restaurants more aggressively on our marketplace and reward their best digital diners as well.

Cooking never fails to be the cheapest meal option, but sometimes, putting together a full meal after a long day is kind of beyond my capabilities. I'm feeling mega #blessed to have this swanky new Perks feature in my life, and if I'm being completely honest with myself, I'll probably use it a little too frequently. My wallet is literally quaking right now.