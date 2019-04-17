Ordering takeout is usually a breeze, but there's always a chance that you'll need to re-enter your credit card information before hitting the "order" button. That, of course, adds a few more minutes to the ordering process — and when you're hungry, every moment counts. Thankfully, Uber Eats is making it easier to order food without the hassle of adding your payment info each time. In order to do so, the company is adding Apple Pay as a payment method on the app. If you're wondering how to use Apple Pay on Uber Eats, I'll give you the DL.

As you may or may not know, Uber riders have been able to use Apple Pay to pay for their rides since 2014. However, as of Wednesday, April 17, various customers across the globe will be able to pay for their Uber Eats orders with the tap of a button (or the glance of a screen). If you've used Apple Pay for your rides before, then you probably know how simple the payment process is. All you have to do is change your personal payment method to Apple Pay before requesting a ride, per Uber. Then, you're good to go.

Thankfully, using Apple Pay for Uber Eats is just as easy.

Elite Daily reached out to Apple and asked about the process of using Apple Pay on Uber Eats, and the company responded with a few simple steps. In order to use it, you'll have to first select your meal on Uber Eats (as per usual). Then, you'll be able to view your cart and choose your payment method before checking out. If Apple Pay is registered onto your mobile device, you'll be able to choose that as an option. Once you've chosen Apple Pay, you'll have to use Touch ID or Face ID to confirm that it's you. Then, you'll be all set.

As you could imagine, this entire process is going to make checking out on Uber Eats a lot more convenient — but you'll have to make sure that Apple Pay is set up on your phone in order to make it happen. If you haven't loaded the payment method onto your iPhone yet, don't fret; it's easy to do. In order to set up Apple Pay on iOS, head to your Wallet app. There, you'll be able to add a card of your choice to your virtual wallet. Your bank might have to verify your card before you can use it — but once you're verified, you'll be good to go.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Now that you know how to set up Apple Pay and use it for your Uber Eats orders, you might be getting hungry. However, there's one more thing that you should keep in mind before heading to Uber Eats and ordering your go-to snacks. According to Apple, the Apple Pay option will be rolling out in the coming weeks to "nearly 20 markets." With that being said, check your app each time you use Uber Eats and see if the payment method is available yet.

If you haven't used Uber Eats yet, go ahead and download the app. It's a super easy way to order grub from your favorite spots — and it's about to get even easier.