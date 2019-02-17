Don't get me wrong — I throughly enjoy living in the smartphone age. Having an Android makes staying in touch with friends and family more accessible than ever. It helps me complete everyday tasks more easily, and most importantly, it can be highly entertaining, thanks to apps like Instagram. On the flip side, having an app constantly track your every move can be a little bit creepy. And if you find the feeling of being watched a little unnerving, you can disable your location within the settings of most apps. So, here's how to turn off your location on Instagram if you are looking to go totally incognito,

Being tracked all day, everyday can be a little bit much, if you ask me. However, there are a number of benefits to keeping your Instagram location services on. Your location tag will automatically show up for any and all posts and Stories, and your ads will even be better catered to you, based on where you live. If you end up deciding that you want to turn location services off, though, doing so is incredibly easy.

To turn off your IG location settings, according to a company blog post, start out by closing the app and navigating to your smartphone's Settings. Then tap Privacy, scroll down to Location Services, and navigate to Instagram. Choose between "Never" or "While Using the App," depending on whether or not you want IG to track your location. Once you make that choice, you're totally set.

According to Instagram, if you have never changed the location settings in your IG app, the default setting for location is off. If you only want it to track you when you're posting so you cab add locations to your posts and IG Stories, on the other hand, you can turn your location on temporarily by choosing "While Using the App" in your IG location settings in your phone. It's pretty simple, and definitely worth it to up your 'Gram game (and to show off about where you're currently watching that gorgeous sunset, obviously).

If you really want to keep your IG on lock, you can also adjust your activity status on the app, because when it's set to "on," anyone who follows you or with whom you have a Direct Message can see when you were last active on the app. To turn it off, you can go to Settings in the Instagram app, per the IG help page. Next, go to Privacy and Security, and then choose Activity Status. Toggle the little button next to Activity Status to show it is off, and then you'll be good. Although, you should keep in mind that when you turn it off, you won't be able to see other people's activity status either.

There are a number of reasons as to why you might enjoy using the Instagram app. Whether it's because you love sharing photos, it gives you food-spiration, or if you simply want to stay connected with your friends and family, the app is pretty useful. And lucky for you, their location services come in clutch for pinpointing where you are at all times. Now that changing your location services is possible, though, you can choose if you want to be tracked or not. Hopping off the map seriously never felt easier.